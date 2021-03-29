Taco John’s remained closed Monday after a fire caused about $600,000 in damage to the fast-food Mexican restaurant early Sunday morning.
The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the restaurant at 214 Leavenworth St. at 5:05 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from the roof of the single-story restaurant. They then entered the building and extinguished the fire within 30 minutes.
Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Almes said the building was unoccupied at the time of the incident, but one firefighter was treated for a minor crush injury to his hand at Ascension Via Christi Hospital and was later released.
Officials estimated the business suffered a $300,000 loss to its contents and a $300,000 loss to the structure.
Property records list the owner as Flint Hills Holdings, LLC, and the resident agent as Jeff Torluemke of Hoxie.
Investigators were still determining a cause for the fire Monday.
A total of 18 firefighters responded on five fire apparatus to the incident.