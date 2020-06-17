The T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter is open to the public for adoptions and viewing animals, the animal shelter announced Tuesday afternoon.
However, people need to make appointments for reclaims and surrendering of animals by calling 785-587-2783.
The animal shelter, at 605 Levee Drive, is asking the public to wear a mask, wash hands and maintain a distance of six feet while inside the shelter.
Previously, the animal shelter operated on an appointment-only basis because of the coronavirus outbreak.
If people wants to adopt an animal, people can fill out applications online. Pets available for adoption are also posted online.
The shelter is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.