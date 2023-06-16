Former USD 320 teachers Allen Sylvester and Deborah Sylvester were sentenced Thursday by Pottawatomie County District Court Judge Jeff Elder on charges related to unlawful sex with a student.

Elder sentenced Allen Sylvester to 31 months for each of two counts of unlawful sexual relations, or a total of more than five years in prison. Deborah Sylvester was sentenced to probation for endangering a minor and will serve 45 days in jail for failure to report.