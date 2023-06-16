Former USD 320 teachers Allen Sylvester and Deborah Sylvester were sentenced Thursday by Pottawatomie County District Court Judge Jeff Elder on charges related to unlawful sex with a student.
Elder sentenced Allen Sylvester to 31 months for each of two counts of unlawful sexual relations, or a total of more than five years in prison. Deborah Sylvester was sentenced to probation for endangering a minor and will serve 45 days in jail for failure to report.
The sentencing hearings, held separately, marked the first time the victim made a public statement. She was identified in court, but The Mercury doesn’t identify victims of sexual crimes.
The young woman, who was 16 years old at the time the relationship began, asked for leniency for both Sylvesters and claimed she was a victim not of them, but of the system. She called Allen Sylvester “a life partner, best friend, someone I love more than air.”
On Thursday, another person, who also claimed to be a victim of the couple, testified in court. “I’ve come here today to share the impact that the crimes Allen Sylvester and Debbie Sylvester committed have had on my life,” he said.
Allen Sylvester was first arrested in Wabaunsee County on May 29, 2022. He was later arrested in Pottawatomie County as was his wife, Deborah Sylvester. The complaint listed a time period of Dec. 1, 2019, through May 15, 2021, and involved a student who was 16 or older and enrolled at Wamego High School, where they were both teachers.
In March of this year, both Sylvesters entered into a plea agreement. Allen Sylvester pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual relations, which is a felony. As part of the agreement, charges were dropped in Wabaunsee County. Deborah Sylvester’s charges were modified to aggravated endangerment of a child, a felony, and failure to comply with mandatory reporting requirements, a misdemeanor.
Health issues
On Thursday, Allen Sylvester first on the docket.
Thomas Lemon, attorney for Allen Sylvester, asked for a departure of the normal sentencing with no jail time. He cited both Allen Sylvester’s medical condition and the circumstances of the case.
“Mr. Sylvester is in Stage 4 Parkinson’s Disease. There are only four stages of it,”
Lemon said. “Back in 2010, he went on medication for Parkinson’s. It’s a fatal disease. It’s a disease that’s degenerative.”
Lemon referred to a letter written by a medical professional and submitted to the court that noted the side effects of the medications “are the inability to tell your urges no and the second is an increase in the urges.
“Mr. Sylvester takes nine medications 22 times a day,” Lemon continued. “And they have to be given on an exact schedule. Those are to maintain him at the level you see him, which is physically incapable of taking care of himself. He was lucky enough to be approved for a surgery that could help with some of the problems, but he can’t have that surgery while incarcerated.”
Victim testifies
The attorney said the victim was in court and wished to make a statement.
Before she spoke, Lemon told the judge he was very careful not to be in contact with her until after the plea agreement.
“I never wanted to be accused of trying to influence her decisions and what she said. But my belief is, what she’s going to tell you today, and because of what she’s written, that this was a choice for her and that she does not regret that choice. And now, we’re basically four years past that choice, and she’s still making that choice.
“That doesn’t make it right,” he continued. “Mr. Sylvester was a teacher. This is what I call a status crime. At the time this started, I believe she was 17 if not 18. So she was above the age of consent. But, she had status as a student, and he had status as a teacher.”
Lemon said this case begs for something different.
“If he had been the neighbor, then we wouldn’t be here; this would be legal,” Mr. Lemon said. “If he had waited until the day after she graduated, we wouldn’t be here, because this would be legal. But we’re not, he was a teacher and she was a student. This came to light when she was 19 and was no longer a student.
“It is my belief that there are substantial and compelling reasons to put him on a probation,” Lemon said. “In a very strict probation that will make sure that nothing like this happens again. A probation what will make him accountable, but nonetheless, a non-incarceration result.”
The victim took the stand and said she was the only victim in this case.
“There are moments in a person’s life where people will make assumptions, they will spread rumors, tell lies and have no idea who you are and judge your choices,” she said. “So my goal today is to share my truth and my experiences to set the record straight — to not leave any sort of misconception into what was going on here.
“In the past year, my voice has been silenced,” she continued. “I have not been able to talk about what I experienced with Allen, and when I do speak about it, I’m told my experience is insignificant. And my voice and my opinion as the victim doesn’t matter. And I have no power to be able to change anything.”
She said on May 29, 2022, she lost everything she loved in her life.
“I lost my family, I lost my friends. But the thing that I lost the most that kills me is that I lost Allen. I lost him to a system where the police told me they were just doing their jobs.”
She added she had been fighting severe anxiety, depression and PTSD for months. “The illnesses are not because of Allen,” she said. “They were because of the way I was treated by the people who told me they were protecting me.”
The victim said she felt like she was being forced into a mold that belonged to someone else.
“Victim,” she said. “They always say you are a victim. But the word sounds so wrong coming off my tongue. Calling me a victim is an insult to the real victims who are harmed and who are really in danger. It’s an insult to the victims who are fearful of a perpetrator who has hurt them. But I don’t have a perpetrator, I have a life partner and best friend, someone who I love more than the air that we’re breathing. I’m a person who made the right choices for me at the wrong time. If anything, I’ve not been victimized by Allen, I’ve been victimized by the people who took him from me.”
She said she never did anything she didn’t want to do.
“I’d always given my consent, and I was involved in every decision,” she said. “I’m not manipulative, I’m not portable. I’m independent, I’m strong.”
She also challenged the idea that Allen Sylvester had control over her.
“I didn’t even get to know him at school,” she said. “I got to know him through his wonderful parents who made me part of their family. That’s not an excuse, I don’t think that what we did was right. I know it was wrong. He was a teacher. I was a student, but he was never my teacher.”
She said she does have regrets.
“If I could change things, I would, but I guarantee my love for Allen would remain the same. Knowing him and loving him every single day is a gift and one that I can’t bear see taken away.
“I feel Allen does not deserve what he is facing here today,” she continued. “He’s a good man with Parkinson’s Disease. And he took medications that can sometimes alter your judgment.”
She added with great detail she has taken care of him and knows what he goes through with the disease.
If he does go to prison, she said would still be caring not only for him, but for the property, paying the bills, etc. all while attending school as a full-time student.
“I’ll be killing myself every day doing everything I can to keep our lives together — for when the love of my life comes home. And that stress and constant anxiety will be my punishment and my own form of suffering to the mistakes that I’m not up here facing punishment for. But Allen is. And by the time he gets off, I hope that there is more left to me than just an empty shell of a person who used to live her life.”
Second
victim speaks
After the victim spoke, County Attorney Sherri Schuck told the judge the prosecution also had someone to speak to the court, a young man from the WHS Class of 2020 who now lives out of state.
“I’ve come here today to share the impact that the crimes Allen Sylvester and Debbie Sylvester committed has had on my life,” he said. He noted he first met Deborah Sylvester after eighth grade, when she was introduced to him as a trusted adult.
“For three years, I thought she was just that,” he said, “and through my interactions with her I found my love for learning and education.”
But then, he said, she pushed him to become friends with her husband, Allen. “He used my love of learning and science to get close to me.”
Allen Sylvester asked the victim to help around their home after the end of his junior year.
“When we were completing the last project, he made his first inappropriate advance to me, and I immediately rejected it,” he said. “(Allen Sylvester) grabbed my shoulders from behind while we were alone and tried to massage them. When I tensed up and pulled away, he knew he had messed up. He started panicking and talking about things that made me uncomfortable. He called me his soul mate and told me he felt like he was missing out with kids because I was the first one he connected with and that he didn’t want to waste any more time because he felt he would die soon due to his Parkinson’s Disease.”
The victim said Allen Sylvester continued to “guilt him” and told him, “If I thought he was creepy, I didn’t have to go back.” At a loss, the victim said he made excuses to leave as soon as possible.
At the suggestion of a friend, the victim said he told Deborah Sylvester what happened.
“She acted concerned but then started making excuses for him saying that he was overly tired and that he didn’t do well with closer. She pushed me to keep talking and doing projects with him. I agreed but set up rules that he was not allowed to touch me and make comments like that again. He did not stop.”
The victim said he became more and more uncomfortable with the situation.
“I told every adult in the school that I trusted and was mostly met with statements such as, ‘He’s not that kind of guy,’ or ‘I don’t think he means it like that,’ or to those that believed me they would say, ‘It (is) such a gray line there is nothing we can do.’ This alienated me from all the people I trusted in school. I felt so alone.”
He said after the school administration and resource officer told them to stop contacting him, it got worse.
“They would come to my work place multiple times a week,” he said. “All I could do was hide if I had the chance. This only stopped when I took action to file an order of protection against stalking and had a restraining order in place.”
The victim a judge wouldn’t grant a permanent order of protection because he was moving away.
“With the help of my family and trusted adults I had outside of school, we decided it was best for me to move,” he said. “I had to leave behind my family, my best friends and my dream college I had worked so hard to get into. I had to graduate early, meaning I would not be able to have the chance to go on the Honor Flight, go to my senior prom with my best friends and would not be able to walk across the stage with my peers. Two people’s actions, and many people’s inaction, destroyed those dreams, and the community I was so proud to be a part of was taken away.”
He said he tried one more time before he left.
“I went to personally tell the soon-to-be-top of the school board and asked that they watch to make sure this did not happen to another kid,” he said. “It did not make a difference at all. The Sylvesters were allowed to continue teaching and perfecting their predatory advances toward students. This led to an even more heinous crime that would hurt another family in the community that I still care deeply for. Now we as a community have the duty to make sure the Sylvesters, or anyone else, are never given the chance to commit these crimes again.”
The victim asked that the defendants get the highest possible sentence and both be added to the sex offender’s registry.
“My last suggestion, what I believe would be most effective, is that a no-contact order be placed between the defendants,” he said. “I have experienced firsthand how they would not have been able to commit these crimes without each other.
“Please do not let them slide underneath the radar again. They are sexual predators who used their power to manipulate, groom, and assault victims. Please hear my pleas to protect the public.”
Schuck’s response
After the victim’s statement, Schuck told the court it was hard to “stand up here and advocate against what I know (the female victim) wants as our stated victim here. And I’ve always been very honest with her as to what I’ll be asking for in this courtroom. I don’t agree with the defense that this is a status crime.
“(The victim) wasn’t 18 when their relationship began in 2019,” Schuck continued. “She was 16 years old. Nothing about this was ever legal. It isn’t legal because of his position. The court heard two very different versions of the impact that a teacher has on a student and what those actions can do to that student.”
Schuck said there was a trajectory from the male victim which “destroyed his life at that moment. He had to rebuild, by himself, because he didn’t get the relief he wanted. We have (the female victim) who is made at the system for the exact opposite reason because we’re trying to put everything in place to protect her when she doesn’t feel she needs protection.”
Schuck went on to say that sometimes it’s not about a single victim, rather a class of victims.
“There is a reason why, under this section, if you are a teacher you cannot engage in this kind of activity with a student because of the influence you hold. The amount if influence you have is profound.”
Schuck said the types of messages sent from the defendant to the victim on his work computer had nothing to do with impulse control. “He came up with a contract to have (the victim) and he had his wife all be a couple. This was a very pointed and direct target.”
She added Sylvester’s medical regimen would be followed in prison if it was medically necessary.
Lemon responded to the male victim’s remarks.
“Those allegations were publicly aired; those allegations were publicly investigated,” he said. “The basis is that Mr. Sylvester had touched him on the shoulders and tried to massage his shoulders, and was told he didn’t desire that. The only other allegation that could ever be construed as a crime was a statement attributed to Mr. Sylvester that he was having an urge to hug (the male victim). I don’t discount the feelings, but we do have to focus on what’s the allegation, and the allegation is those two things.”
Despite the pleas from his attorney and the female victim, Elder agreed with the prosecution.
“This is a serious crime,” Elder said in the sentencing. “You had sexual relations with a student.”
Elder said there were good reasons for the statute.
“Teachers are in positions of authority, in positions of power over a student,” he said. “And while I have not doubt that the (female) victim’s comments in this court today are sincere at this point, it appears to the court from what I’ve heard today and what I’ve reviewed on the record, she was in a vulnerable place when she first made contact. She had a life of anxiety and depression before she met them and they brought her joy. She was a child, she was a student.”
Before he pronounced sentence, Elder heard from Mr. Sylvester.
“(The female victim) became part of my life when she was hired to help my mother care for my father who had severe dementia,” Allen Sylvester said. “My mother essentially made her a member of the house by telling her about our traditions and our stories. My father and mother loved her, and I do, too.
“I have been accused of many things,” he continued. “Let me tell the truth. (She) is not a conquest, not a victim, not a random choice. She is unique in all the world. There are no others, and there never will be. I am guilty of making rash decisions and poor judgment, rushing into a relationship with (the victim). If we had waited a few months, it would have been perfectly legal.”
Sylvester expressed remorse for the situation he created. “I apologize for the pain and suffering of this ordeal we should have avoided.” He also apologized to the court, state of Kansas and the victim’s parents. “I’m sorry for putting your family through this,” he said. “I am truly sorry.”
Elder sentenced Sylvester to 31 months jail on each of the two counts of unlawful sexual acts. The sentence also included 24 months post release probation on each count along with various fees. The sentences are to be served consecutively.
Deborah Sylvester hearing
In a separate hearing later that day, Deborah Sylvester appeared for sentencing.
The female victim again spoke to the court.
“I stand here right now, kind of broken,” she said, crying. “I’m not broken because of Deborah. I’m not broken because of Allen. I’m broken because I can scream at the top of my lungs and no one hears me. And I don’t feel valued.”
She said she was going to say what she knew to be true, that the Sylvesters were not a team.
“Deborah and Allen are not a team, they’re not going after children, they’re not procuring children to mess with. They are, as of right now, married, and have been for almost 23 years. And I was never in danger, I was never harmed, I was never in a vulnerable position.”
The victim stressed that she was over the age of 17 when she got into a relationship with Allen Sylvester.
“And I was over 18 by the point that Deborah knew about it,” she said. “She didn’t report it because I begged her not to. Because I didn’t want to do what I was doing here today. I was scared, and I was a coward, and that affected her. I feel very, very guilty for that. She doesn’t deserve this. She’s a good person. She has a lot of love. She has a big heart. She has a family sitting here that needs her.”
The male victim also appeared in this hearing. Before reading the same statement, he said, “I didn’t have a chance to share my story for four years. I was living in fear alone in Miami, away from all my friends, my family, not ever knowing if this day was going to come. So, I’ll read my statement again. Because Deborah Sylvester is just as guilty, if not more so, than Allen.”
Sentencing
Schuck said she believed some time in the county jail is appropriate for the crimes.
“We have a duty to consider the class this particular charge is designed to protect,” she said. “And that is our students. That’s why teachers are mandatory reporters.... Not only did she not report it, but she became engaged in it as well.”
On behalf of the estate, Schuck asked for 60 days jail.
Sylvester’s attorney, David Moses, pointed out the ultimate goal was rehabilitation.
“She has begun that,” he said. “She has tried to create her own life separate and apart from those things.
He also noted that while they didn’t like what she had done, she had the support of her family in Nebraska.
Deborah Sylvester also addressed the court prior to sentencing.
“I am truly sorry for my part in all of this,” she said. “When I found out about my husband’s relationship with the victim, I remained silent when I should have reported what I found. In my silence, I hurt those I loved the most. Through this I lost my career and my place of respect in the community. I regret the way I handled this and will strive in the future to make better choices.”
Elder again agreed with the prosecution and sentenced Debbie Sylvester to eight months probation on the first count of child endangerment and six months probation on the non-reporting crime with 45 days to be served in the Pottawatomie County Jail. She is also assessed various fees.