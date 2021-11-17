Pandemic-related sea shipping delays have led to the Russian National Ballet canceling its “Swan Lake” performance at McCain Auditorium.
The Russian National Ballet had been set to perform on Jan. 25 as part of the McCain Performance Series.
Todd Holmberg, executive director of McCain Auditorium, said Tuesday there is an “unprecedented logjam” on incoming goods arriving via sea transport to the U.S., which means shipping companies are currently unable to guarantee delivery of inbound cargo shipments.
“This situation is affecting the logistics planning for the Russian National Ballet and means that timely delivery of the company’s set and costumes for the ballet company’s entire U.S. tour cannot be guaranteed,” Holmberg said in a written statement. “As a result, the Russian National Ballet made the difficult decision to cancel its K-State performance.”
As of Wednesday, the ballet’s “Swan Lake” performance at Lied Center in Lawrence is still scheduled for Jan. 23.
McCain ticket holders have three options for refunds:
• They can donate the value of their tickets to the Friends of McCain organization. A letter acknowledging the donation is available upon request.
• They can receive the value of their tickets as a gift certificate. The expiration date for the gift certificate would be June 30, 2023, and it would be good for any show presented by the McCain Performance Series. All gift certificates will be mailed and may take four to six weeks to process.
• They can receive a credit card refund for the value of their tickets and sales tax. Refunds will be issued to the original ticket holder on the credit card with which the tickets were purchased. Order processing fees are nonrefundable. Refunds may take four to six weeks to process.
Officials said ticket holders should email the McCain ticket office, mccain@k-state.edu, with their preference by Jan. 25. If ticket holders do not contact the ticket office by the end of the day on Jan. 25, McCain will automatically credit the patron’s account with a gift certificate.
“McCain is disappointed for this unexpected and insurmountable logistics obstacle,” Holmberg said. “Canceling the show was the only option due to the current unreliable supply chain circumstances.”