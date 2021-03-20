Andrew Smith is happy to be celebrating another birthday after surviving COVID-19.
“It’s been a year; I’ve done a lot of stock-taking in that time,” Smith said.
Smith, 52, is the multimedia news director at K-State, and was the first person to be diagnosed with the virus in the Manhattan area in March of last year, upon returning to the U.S. from a trip to London with a group of students. He said he continues to deal with echoes of the disease.
“Part of what happened was it brought on a number of blood clots, liver failure, a few other things,” Smith said. “It exacerbated existing conditions I didn’t even know I had.”
Smith’s experience with COVID-19 was one of the first documented locally, and is one of the many stories from people who suffered a vast array of symptoms and trauma brought upon by the virus.
Carol Kuhlman, the widow of longtime K-State Polytechnic Campus dean Dennis Kuhlman, said she has heard a lot of questions about whether her husband had a preexisting condition, and she has largely ignored them.
“That’s not a question you ask someone you don’t know well,” Kuhlman said. “It somehow says, ‘Because you have a preexisting condition, that’s the reason he died.’ My husband died because of COVID.”
Dennis Kuhlman, 72, died Dec. 7 at a hospital in Salina. Carol Kuhlman, 69, said she also was sick with COVID-19 around the same time her husband contracted the virus in late November.
“I was quite sick for 10 days or so, had no temperature, tremendous fatigue — it was an effort to open a can of peaches,” Kuhlman said.
Kuhlman said she and Dennis both felt tremendously lethargic, and she said she had a headache that ran through the back of her head, ear to ear, and up to the crown. Kuhlman compared the experience to having meningitis, as she could hardly move her head side to side.
Ben Jimenez, an associate principal at Manhattan High School, said he also felt extremely fatigued while he was sick with the coronavirus. Jimenez said he started to feel bad after returning home from watching his son wrestle in a tournament in Wichita on December 21.
“I went to my room and laid around, stayed there the whole time, tried to isolate myself,” Jimenez said. “Then the next day I just kept getting worse.”
Jimenez, 44, got a rapid test the following Monday and was quickly told he had COVID-19. He said he called his school to alert them, and his wife and kids quarantined in their home.
“I just got more and more sick every day,” Jimenez said.
Kuhlman said she and her husband would doze together by the fireplace, then go to bed, then wake up and move to recliners.
“It was days on end of not doing very much,” Kuhlman said. “But I recovered, and obviously Dennis did not, and his symptoms just kept getting worse and worse.”
Smith said he could not get enough cranberry juice and Doritos while ill, and even though he does not like the nacho cheese-flavored chips, he said he ate a ton of them.
“They actually heightened my taste and smell, especially in the hospital,” Smith said. “That was something I felt was comforting.”
Smith said he spent five days in the hospital, and another six weeks with an oxygen tank at home. Every night, he said he would lie down for bed and have oxygen pumping into his nose.
Jimenez said his fever would spike, and his oxygen levels kept lowering. One day he called a school nurse and told her his symptoms — no energy, aching chest, intense fever. She told him to go to the emergency room.
“I went to the ER on Christmas Eve. … They said I had COVID, but I wasn’t severe enough to be checked in,” Jimenez said.
Jimenez was sent home and told to drink a lot of water, even though he had not eaten for a couple of days. He said he spent Christmas Day in bed, and that he kept falling asleep while sitting on the patio with his wife. They eventually called the school nurse again, and she recommended he go back to the ER.
“I’m glad she convinced me, because I got up out of bed after talking to her on the phone … and I don’t remember anything after that point, until I was in the hospital on oxygen,” Jimenez said.
Kuhlman said Dennis also did not meet the guidelines for admission to the hospital the first time, even with his shortness of breath. She said her husband returned to the ER after spending Thanksgiving Day with their children, and as a family they decided Dennis needed to be intubated to have a chance at recovery.
“The doctor said, ‘That is a wise decision. I’ll know within 48 hours (if he will recover),’” Kuhlman said.
Kuhlman said her husband was in the hospital for nine to 10 days, and his infectiousness was low enough that she was allowed to see him. A former hospice chaplain, Kuhlman said she was fortunate to visit Dennis at his bedside.
“My kids were allowed to come up; I saw immediately that Dennis had deeply declined from the day before,” Kuhlman said.
Jimenez said his oxygen levels dropped down to 80%. Normal blood oxygen levels sit around 93% or higher. He said if his oxygen level did not rise, he would be moved to intensive care and put on a ventilator. His breathing became shallower, and he could not sleep.
“My wife had my priest come in, and he gave me the anointing of the sick,” Jimenez said. “I was at the point of thinking, ‘Well, maybe this is it.’”
Smith said his doctors and nurses thought he had contracted a blood disease because of the clotting and failing liver. He said his doctor told him he was surprised Smith did not end up on a ventilator.
“My care was great, and I hope to never see those people again in my life,” Smith said.
Kuhlman said during a Zoom call with her children and her husband’s doctor, they realized they had a somber choice: either leave Dennis intubated and wait for the inevitable, or remove the tubes and let him pass more quickly.
“The kids and I decided that (second choice) was the option we and Dennis would want,” Kuhlman said.
Within an hour, Kuhlman said the whole family was together at Dennis’ bedside.
“The kids got to say goodbye to their dad, and that was the most important thing in the world,” Kuhlman said. “They got to see him, touch him, they got to say goodbye.”
Kuhlman said she could not imagine what it would have been like had her children, or herself, not been able to be with Dennis when he died.
“The ICU nurse asked the chaplain if she could come in, and she hung out in back of room while Dennis passed,” Kuhlman said. “Later she said to me, ‘Thank you for letting me come in, I have never been able to see a family say goodbye to their loved one during COVID.’”
Smith said he had his phone while in the hospital, which allowed him to reconnect with people he had not spoken to in years.
“I had a colleague that would text me at 12:30 a.m. if I wanted to talk,” Smith said. “I’d lay in the hospital bed at one in the morning talking to this friend … I had a lot of people who were pulling for me.”
Jimenez said he waited for a plasma antibody treatment but never received it. He was able to go home with oxygen, and he said he was determined to get better at that point.
“I told myself I want to get my life back in order, and that was a big driver,” Jimenez said. “I think I made myself get better faster by pushing myself a bit.”
After a week and a half, Jimenez was fully off the oxygen tank, and he said he was slowly able to return to work. He started exercising regularly again, and he said he feels like he has fully recovered.
“I don’t have a lot to complain about; I do have a lot to be grateful for,” Jimenez said.
Smith said as the “first guy through it,” he has learned a lot from his bout with COVID-19, including the importance of human connection.
“I hope everybody has gained that community idea that ‘we’re in this thing together,’” Smith said. “That they can put aside what they want for what’s good for the community as a whole.”
Kuhlman would have been celebrating 49 years of marriage to Dennis this July. She said she keeps his ashes in an urn, and his memories in her heart.
“Dennis loved fire,” Kuhlman said. “When we bury his ashes, we’ll probably start a little fire over them; I’ll take them traveling with me as well … he loved our travels.”