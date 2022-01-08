While some construction projects in the Manhattan-Ogden school district are wrapping up, others are barely taking shape.
USD 383 Construction Owners’ Representative Trisha Brooke-Fruendt said she will have bid documents ready to send out for the district’s central kitchen project next Wednesday. She hopes to have those back, with bids to consider, by the first board meeting of February.
The $2.8 million central kitchen plan will increase the size of the district’s child nutrition services area and is combined with the new district warehouse at 810 Levee Drive in Manhattan. Brooke-Fruendt said it’ll be a “balancing act” to move people and offices into the new facility, and over the summer she hopes to figure out more details of that process while construction is taking place. The goal is for construction on the kitchen to start in March.
The new district warehouse is a pre-existing 16,000-square-foot building situated on about 5 acres at the Levee Drive address. Plans include a loading dock for trucks and a repaint to match the Keith Noll Maintenance Center; Brooke-Fruendt said it’ll be a “two-toned grayish color.” As part of that project, she said workers will revamp the bus barn layout to maximize its capacity and add a FEMA-approved storm shelter to the building.
“That should be fairly easy, we don’t have to wait on too much,” Brooke-Fruendt said.
District officials still plan on the warehouse being finished in May. The budget for the project was $1.5 million, but bids came in lower than expected at $1.14 million.
A project that’s coming in over budget is the renovation plans for Bluemont, Northview, Ogden, Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson elementary schools. At the Dec. 20 board meeting, assistant superintendent Eric Reid said it would “probably take about $2 million” to cover the additional costs borne from what Brooke-Fruendt said is the “state of the world and economy.”
“It’s cutting into my cushion, but that’s what it’s there for,” Reid said on Tuesday. “We can handle (the increase).”
Bluemont Elementary is set to get a new flex room, a dedicated bus lane and replacement windows, among other items. Northview Elementary will get a new storm shelter, a new flex room and drainage improvements on-site. Ogden Elementary will also receive drainage improvements, along with outside masonry repairs and a new roof for the gymnasium after Brooke-Fruendt said it was “peeled off” by high winds on Dec. 15.
Theodore Roosevelt Elementary also will get a new storm shelter, and the mobile classrooms on-site will be removed. The same will be done at Woodrow Wilson Elementary, as well as a kitchen renovation and expanded outdoor play areas.
These projects have staggered construction timelines extending into 2023, but Brooke-Fruendt said she hopes to have all designs completed and ready for bid by March. She said her timeline depends on how quickly she can get her hands on construction materials.
“Roofing materials are six months out right now,” Brooke-Fruendt said. “No matter what, we’re going to be waiting.”
For the elementary school renovations, Brooke-Fruendt said those can be completed while students are in class because they are additions that won’t affect daily building routines. She said supply chain issues continue to be the biggest challenge faced by construction planners and contractors.
“It’s a lot of somebody telling you they have the product you need, but by the time it gets there, it’s ‘Sorry, we don’t have this,’” Brooke-Fruendt said. “It’s very frustrating.”
Brooke-Fruendt said the district’s contractors, McCown Gordon Construction and BG Consultants, have been “doing everything they can” to stay on schedule.
Some projects are nearly complete, like the Eugene Field Early Learning Center renovations. Workers finished the new parking lot over winter break and erected new playground equipment, and metal siding installation for the building was “moving along,” according to Reid. He said the finishing touches were taking place at the school, and officials buried a time capsule full of artifacts of current life to be unearthed by future Manhattan residents.
Manhattan High School West Campus also continues to see construction advancements. On Wednesday, the school board approved purchasing a home at 2120 Oak Street adjacent to the high school to expand parking and improve access to practice fields. District officials bought the home for $205,000; the listed seller is Genna Stokes of Manhattan. Reid said he expects the addition to the high school that will allow ninth-grade students to join the West Campus will be finished in “very late fall,” adding that the move into new classroom space will be gradual as district officials look for a “strategic time” to move into the new addition.
“All things considered, we’re in a pretty good position,” Reid said. “It might not pan out the way I thought, but we’ll take care of what we said we’re going to do.”