As the holiday season approaches, local retailers are trying to navigate problems related to international supply chain issues.
They’re seeing not only delays, but also unfilled orders.
Rob Dudley, co-owner of Gatherings At 3-Thirteen, and former Junction City Walmart manager, understands how supply chains work and how they impact his business for the holiday season.
Dudley’s store is largely seasonal; it switches between the spring-fall and Christmas seasons. For Dudley to keep his business running, it requires planning 7-12 months out.
“So like last July, when I was in Atlanta, I was ordering goods that should be coming into me right now, to get them prepped and ready to go so that as soon as Christmas is over, spring merchandise is ready to go,” said Dudley. “Well, right now, I have placed those orders. I have done my part.”
Dudley fears that when the holiday season, he does not know how he will fill his displays. “When all this Christmas stuff is gone, what is going to fill those tables.”
Something as simple as dip mixes that are made domestically is proving challenging to get on time.
“Our dip mixes are made in Missouri, so you think OK, this is great because I’m ordering one state away from its going to be easy to get,” said Dudley. “But the challenges that they also have is that for several months they didn’t have all the ingredients to make their dips because they couldn’t get them because of supply chain issues.”
Dudley has had the orders outright canceled.
“I got notification from one company they said if your backorder — which is anything that has not shipped to you — that you have ordered from us, if it’s less than $400 they’ve never done this before they go consider it canceled,” said Dudley. “If you thought you were getting it now, you’re not because they said we’re not shipping it. Which probably means they have the product to fulfill those orders.”
Dudley said the supply chain is like a chain on a bike. If one link is missing, nothing works, and then the other parts start to break down.
Ciara Waugh, human resources and operation director for ACME Global industries is running into supply chain issues as well with the holiday season upon Manhattan.
ACME Global Industries own Acme Gift, Acme Local, Thread, The Dusty Book Shelf, Public Hall and Super Cub.
This variety of businesses have seen struggles with operation with a number of stores for a variety of reasons.
Waugh said garments(clothing) have been challenging to get ahold of. Acme Local has had to switch brands to get the clothing they need on time. Waugh said garments like hats and beanies will sell out and the store can’t get any more once they are gone.
“Beanies have been really difficult to find just overall,” Waugh said. “Our vendor has zero global inventory.”
Thread was struggling with the machines they use. Some of the machines they used needed repairs. But with the supply chain issues, they had to fix the machine themselves because they had issues getting the parts they needed to repair the machine.
The Dusty Bookshelf has not seen as many problems with ordering books but still has delays.
“So Penguin Random House (publishing company) has had very little whatsoever, but that isn’t the same for our other vendors, said Waugh. “Hachette (Publishing Company) is a vendor we use. They have taken a lot longer, and that seems to be shipping delays.”
The Acme stores began ordering during the summer for the holiday season.
“We started ordering Christmas at the end of May, whenever we started to put in orders because that’s whenever we started to see a lot of our stuff get held up for a long time.”
The store under the Acme Global Industries umbrella that has received all of its product is Acme Gift.
The glassware that the Acme stores sell had to be ordered months in advance; according to Waugh, they sell a lot of glasses. They started ordering glassware during the summer months as well.
Waugh said the stores have had to get creative during these challenging times
“We were lucky enough that we’ve been keeping such a pulse on everything. That is honestly caused us to have to be more creative. It caused us to have to think a little outside of the box of how to get our guests everything they might need and want before the holidays,” said Waugh.