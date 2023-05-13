Out of the many students who graduated this year, a select few at each area high school who stand out because of their performance in academic and extracurricular pursuits.
These 20 seniors were selected by school administrators for excellence in the classroom as well as out. They make up The Mercury’s 2023 Flint Hills All-Academic Team.
MANHATTAN HIGH SCHOOL
Neo Kim
Parents: Sungo Kim and Jisook Jung
GPA: 4.7 (Weighted)
College Plans: Attend KU for a year, then transfer to Georgia Tech for the rest of Undergraduate Degree
Academic Honors: Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas Designated State Scholar, high academic achievement.
Extracurricular Activities and Honors: District, State, and National Recognition for Saxophone.
Julius Neumann
Parents: Titus Neumann and Kathrin Schrick
GPA: 5.08 (Weighted)
College plans: Stanford University, majoring in bioengineering
Scholarships and academic honors: National Merit Finalist, AP Scholar with Distinction, ISEF Finalist (International Science and Engineering Fair), State Science Fair Overall Winner, German Language Diploma, Kansas Gold Seal of Biliteracy – Spanish and German, USA Mathematical Talent Search Bronze Prize, USA Physics Olympiad Honorable Mention, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, Kansas ACT Scholar
Extracurricular activities and honors: Research in computational biochemistry at K-State, President of MHS Math Club, Science Olympiad, Varsity Scholars Bowl, Kansas All-State Orchestra 2-time Assistant Concertmaster, MHS Chamber Orchestra Concertmaster
Isaac Asahi Saito
Thompson
Parents: Mayumi Saito, Eric Thompson
GPA: 4.95 (Weighted)
College plans: I plan on attending Middlebury College, In Middlebury, Vermont. I will likely double major in Mathematics and econometrics and quantitative economics with a minor in Japanese.
Scholarships and academic honors: 2023 governors’ scholar for the state of Kansas.
Extracurricular activities and honors: I have worked at Early Edition as a cook for 5 years, and I was the captain for the high school soccer team.
Thomas Loub
Parents: Curtis and Ellie Loub
GPA: 4.6 (Weighted)
Post-graduation plans: University of Kansas, studying chemistry and math
Scholarships and academic honors: KU Chancellor’s Scholarship, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas Designated State Scholar, National Merit Commendation, AP Scholar with Distinction, German Seal of Biliteracy, DSD1 German Language Diploma
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Manhattan High School Chamber Orchestra principal cellist, KMEA All-State Orchestra, Science Olympiad, Varsity Scholars Bowl, Math Club, Asian Student Union
Vinny Sun
Mom: Jianxiu Yao
GPA: 4.90 (Weighted)
College plans: currently undecided
Scholarships and academic honors:
US Presidential Scholar Nominee, National Merit Scholarship Winner, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, AP Scholar with Distinction, Kansas Designated Scholar, Perfect ACT Score
Extracurricular activities and honors:
Manhattan High School FIRST Robotics (Team Captain — 1yr) (Programming Lead — 1yr)
Science Olympiad (3x State Team 3rd) (7x State Event Winner) (18x Regional Event Winner)
MHS Scholars Bowl (3x KSHSAA State Runner Up) (2x KSHSAA Regional Winner)
Piano (KMTA State Solo and Duet Piano Honorable Mentions) (MAMTA Duet Competition Winner) (MAMTA Concerto Competition Winner)
MHS Tennis
ROCK CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
Corbin Montenegro
Parents: Casey Ewy and Oscar Montenegro
GPA: 4.286 (weighted)
College plans: Attending Kansas State University and will major in music education
Scholarships/academic awards: 4.0 GPA; 2022 National Hispanic Recognition Program awardee; Kansas State University Scholar Award; Kansas State University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance Voice Scholarship; Kansas State University College of Arts and Sciences Excellence Scholarship; Kansas State University Summer Choral Institute Scholarship
Extracurricular activities and honors: Band (Received superior “I” ratings at KSHSAA State Festivals in 2021 and 2022, selected to perform at Walt Disney World in 2023); Choir (Selected 4x to NCKMEA District Choir, 3x KMEA All-State Mixed Choir, 2x Southwest ACDA Regional Choirs, 4x KCDA All-State Tenor Bass Choir, selected to perform at Walt Disney World in 2023, received superior “I” ratings at KSHSAA Regional & State Festivals in 2021, 2022, and 2023); Jazz Band; Varsity Choir (Received superior “I” ratings at KSHSAA Regional & State Festivals in 2021, 2022, and 2023); Track; Renaissance; Scholars Bowl (2021 Class 3A Regional Runner-up, 2022 and 2023 Class 4A Regional Runner-Up, 2022 and 2023 KSHSAA Class 4A State Champions); Forensics; National Honor Society; Fall Musical; Debate; Cross Country; Class Officer; Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy; Environmental Club
Allison Moser
Parents: Lisa and Dan Moser
GPA: 4.048 (Weighted)
College plans: Dual major in political science and environmental studies at the University of Kansas
Scholarships: PEO Star Scholarship, Bluestem Electric Cooperative Scholarship, Rock Creek National Honor Society Scholarship, Pottawatomie County Recycling Scholarship, NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete
Academics: Rock Creek Environmental Club (Founder), Class Officer, Renaissance Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Softball, Forensics (Two-Time State Finalist), Fall Musical, Mustang Chorale, Varsity Choir, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Volunteer
Rebecca Jilka
Parents: Debora and Benedict Jilka
GPA: 4.08 (Weighted)
College plans: Take a gap year and then attend K-State for biological systems engineering
Scholarships: K-State University Scholar Award
Extracurricular Activities and Honors: Scholars Bowl (4 years); Captain, state champion team member 2022 and 2023;
Forensics (4 years); State championship team member (2021), Superior rating at state festival in humorous interpretation and program oral interpretation (2022);
Band (4 years); Leadership team member, received a superior rating in a horn trio at state festival (2021);
Fall Musical (3 years); FCCLA (2 years);
Debate (2 years);
Environmental Club (1 year);
Community service chairperson;
Choir (1 year);
Class officer (1 year)
BLUE VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
Brock Burgman
Parents: Jane and David Burgman
GPA: 3.89 (Unweighted)
College plans: Attend South Dakota State University to major in Ag Systems Technology
Scholarships and academic honors: SDSU Yellow and Blue Scholarship, SDSU Dean’s Excellence Fund Scholarship — he has been on the honor roll many times throughout his high school career. He is a member of NHS as well.
Extracurricular activities and honors: Football — 4 Years, Captain 3 years, 2nd Team TVL 2 years (2021 and 2022), All Flint Hills Team (2020, 2021, 2022), 2022 All State Honorable Mention, 2022 — Top 5 tackles in the state 1A... Basketball — 4 Years, Captain 1 Year... FFA — 5 years Livestock Judging Team and 5 years National SAE grant winner... NHS — 2 years, President ... FCA — 4 years, Ministry Leader 4 years... Student Council — 4 years, Student Body President 1 year, FBLA — 4 Years... Math Club 4 years.
Lily Esther Corkill
Parents: Stephen and the late Janelle Corkill
GPA: 3.91 (Unweighted)
College plans: I plan to attend Hesston College, Hesston, KS, and study aviation.
Scholarships: MAREA Scholarship Recipient; Hesston College Musical Scholarship
Extracurricular Activities: FFA Officer (3 yrs) Sr. — Vice President; Jr. — Secretary; Soph. — Reporter; FFA Member (5 yrs); Class Officer (4 yrs) Soph., Jr., Sr., — President; Fr. — Secretary; Math Club Member (3 yrs); FCA Member (1 yr); NHS Member (1 yr); HS Track and Field (2 yrs); FCCLA Member (3 yrs); HS Play (3 yrs); HS Choir (4 yrs); HS Band (2 yrs)
Honors: 2023 Senior Class Valedictorian; Member of the National Honors Society (NHS); Student of the Month (March, 2023); Presidential Award for Academic Excellence; Governor’s Scholar Recognition Participant
Tessa J. Hartman
Parents: Jason and Shawna Hartman
GPA: 3.9 (Unweighted)
College Plans: To attend Kansas State Majoring in Range Management.
Scholarships and Academic Honors: Limestone Award- Kansas State; FFA Alumni Award- Blue Valley FFA; Citizenship Award- Blue Valley High School; Honor Roll- Blue Valley High School
Extracurricular Activities and Honors: FFA- Five Years: Chapter President- 2 year, Chapter Vice President- 1 year: FCCLA- Three Years: NHS- One Year; Band- Two Years; Drama/School Play- Three Years; Volleyball- Three Years; Art Club- Four Years
RILEY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
Mandalyn Otto
Parents: Chris Otto and Nancy Ireland
GPA: 3.94 (Unweighted)
College plans: Attend Kansas State University and major in Social Studies Secondary Education while living at Alpha of Clovia
Scholarships- National Honor Society Scholarship, Barba Hunt Memorial Scholarship, Academic Honors- Academic All League, top 10%
Extracurriculars — 4-H, Band, Choir, Theater, Scholarsbowl, Forensics, National Honor Society, Modern Music Masters, Riley County 4-H Kennel Club, Kansas 4-H Dog Care and Training Action Team, and Regional Piano. Honors- Erma Riley Memorial Riley County 4-H Dog Award 2021, Parker Memorial Outstanding 4-Her 2021 and 2019, Riley County 4-H Supreme Dog Showman 2020
Kaden Allen Root
Parents: Loren and Nicole Root
GPA: 3.95 (Unweighted)
Plans to attend K-State, Major in Kinesiology/Pre-Physical Therapy
Participated in Boys Basketball, Baseball, FFA, Football
Colbi Jean Rignell
Parents: Lonnie and Cara Rignell
GPA: 4.0 (Unweighted)
Attending Bethany College to major in Exercise Science and continuing my basketball career
I am the Valedictorian, First Team Academic All Mid-East League, Dale M. Dennis Excellence in Education Award, and Honor Roll. I have received the Sue Hartenbower Memorial Scholarship, National Honor Society Scholarship, Leonardville Lions Club Scholarship, Riley County Alumni Association Scholarship, Manhattan Area Retired Educators Association Scholarship, and Riley County Educators Scholarship
Clubs: Student Council, NHS, Key Club, FCA, FCCLA, SADD, Pep Club, FFA, Science Club, FBLA, Culture Club, and Art Club
Sports: Volleyball, Basketball, Softball and Track
Awards: Natalie Bath Most Inspirational Athlete, KCLY Outstanding Senior Athlete, 4 Year Mid-East League First Team in basketball and softball, State Honors in basketball and softball, and Mid-East League Second Team in Volleyball
WAMEGO HIGH SCHOOL
Jonathan D. Cutting
Parents: Dr. Brad and Kim Cutting
GPA: 4.25
College Plans: University of Nebraska
Scholarships/Academic: Harold Fetcher Memorial Award, Nebraska Scholarships
Extracurricular: State Cross Country, Track, NHS, Peer Chamber
Joey R. Shea
Parents: Ryan and Sara Shea
GPA: 4.25
College: University of Nebraska, Raikes Program
Scholarship/Academics: National Merit Scholarship, KS State Scholar
Extracurricular: State Cross Country, Basketball, Track, NHS, Peer Chamber, Link Crew
Samantha Fae Kagdis
Parents: Harry and Audrey Taggart-Kagdis
GPA: 4.25
College: University of Kansas, Human Biology
Scholarships/Academic: Elks High Student Scholarship, Mark Bettencourt Scholarship, Byron Lee Scholarship, Red Cross Scholarship, KS State Scholar, Louis Armstrong Jazz Band Award
Extracurricular: Dazzlers, Pep/Jazz/Concert/Marching Bands, NHS, Peer Chamber, Theater
Noah King
Parents: Chris and Helen King
GPA: 4.25
College Plans: Carnegie Mellon, Physics
Scholarships/Academic Honors: National Merit Finalist, KS State Scholar, AP Scholar with Honors
Extracurricular: State Scholars Bowl, Band
Emery James Wolfe
Parents: Dr. Curtis and Annie Wolfe
GPA: 4.25
College Plans: Fort Hays State University, Biochemistry, running Cross Country and Track & Field
Scholarship/Academic: Athletic Scholarship to FHSU to run Cross Country and Track & Field, Honors College Tier 1 Scholarship, KS State Scholar, AP Scholar with Honors