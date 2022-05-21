Out of the many students that graduated this year, there are a few at each area high school who stand out because of their academic and extracurricular pursuits. These are the 15 seniors who make up The Mercury’s 2022 Flint Hills All-Academic Team.
MANHATTAN HIGH SCHOOL
Ava Chae
Parents: Bongsug Chae & Joungae Pu
College Plans: Yale University, majoring in economics
GPA: 5.32 (weighted)
Scholarships and academic honors: Two-Time National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium Qualifier & Presenter, National Merit Scholar, Korean American Scholar Foundation Scholarship, P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, AP Scholar with Distinction, Kansas Kiwanis Scholarship, ACT Scholar
Extracurricular activities and honors: International Trustee, Key Club International; Distinguished District Governor Award Recipient; Robert F Lucas Outstanding Lieutenant Governor Award Recipient; State Council President & Club Secretary, Model United Nations; Treasurer, Business Professionals of America; Administration Head, Robotics Team; Assistant Concertmaster, Chamber Orchestra; Kansas All-State Orchestra Member; Riley County Youth Court Jury Member; Ascension Via Christi Hospital Student Worker; Violin and Math Tutor
Eszter Chikan
Parents: Agnes and Viktor Chikan
College plans: Cornell University, majoring in global and public health sciences
GPA: 4.75 (weighted)
Scholarships and academic honors: Manhattan Konza Rotary Club Scholarship, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen’s Award, P.E.O. Chapter BD Scholarship, National Security Language Initiative Scholarship for youth, Studied Russian with native speakers during junior year summer
Extracurricular activities and honors: Environmental Club President, Interact Club President, Model UN President and President of Council at State Conference, Envirothon team member — 2 time state winner and competed at Nationals, Science Olympiad team member, University Level Research Mentorship — Placed first in the environmental science category in state science fair, Forensics — placed 5th in Original Oratory at State, Track — ran 300m and 100m hurdles, planted a garden with Environmental Club in MHS courtyard, participated in multiple Kansas River kayak cleanups with Rotary Club, helped plant and maintain 100 oak trees in NE Community Park
Abrar Nasser
Parents: Tareque Nasser & Wahida Akhtar
College Plans: University of Alabama, majoring in finance
GPA: 4.79 (weighted)
Scholarships and academic honors: National Merit Finalist, United States Presidential Scholar Candidate, AP Scholar (2020 & 2021)
Extracurricular activities and honors: Scholars Bowl Captain and 2020 State Champion; Math Club; Asian Student Union; Debate/Forensics; Orchestra; National Honors Society; Student Finance Association at K-State; Finance Scholars Program at K-State; Volunteer at Riley County Historical Museum; Volunteer at Flint Hills Discovery Center; Independent Tutoring in math, econ, and coding
Abdullah Rasheed
Parents: Hayder Rasheed & Fatma Radhi
College Plans: Kansas State University, majoring in math and computer science
GPA: 4.9 (weighted)
Scholarships and academic honors: Speech & Debate: Nationally Qualified in WSD 2020, Policy State qualified first year, 2019, LD State qualified 2021; ISEF: State qualified for “Finding Ideal Deep Learning ALgorithims” 2019, KSSEF 1st in Intelligent Machines and Robotics 2019, State qualified for “Tree-sorting convolutional neural networks to effectively interpret chest x-rays” 2020; Scholarships: K-State University Scholar Award, Carl R Ice Engineering Scholar Award; Chess: AFM Title (Arena FIDE Master) 2021
Extracurricular activities and honors: Math Club Co-president; Orchestra; LD Coach and Mentor; Scholar’s Bowl; Asian Student Union; Philosophy Club; Chess Club; Computer Science Research; National Honor Society; Tutoring, taught a one-month python course to 25 students, taught math circle with math club; research with John Harchiff and Robby at K-State; Completed App development for AEDA LLC
Carly Yi
Parents: Sung and Eunju Yi
College Plans: Columbia University, majoring in financial economics and political science
GPA: 4.85 (weighted)
Scholarships and academic honors: Distinguished Service, K-State Women in Business Scholarship, Kansas Silver Seal of Biliteracy, Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, Foundation High School Scholarship
Extracurricular activities and honors: Model United Nations, Business Professionals of America (State and National Qualifier), Asian Student Union, Riley County Youth Court, Manhattan Public Library Teen Volunteer, Private Violin Lessons for youth
RILEY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
BreAnn Elaine Miesner
Parents: Matt and Tracy Miesner
GPA: 4.0 (unweighted)
College/career plans: University of Kansas, majoring in psychology on the pre-med track. Attend medical school and become a pediatric psychiatrist
Scholarships and academic honors: Chancellor’s Scholarship, Opal J. Trumpp “Music for Life” scholarship, Honor roll every quarter, Top 10%
Extracurricular activities and honors: Volleyball: All-Academic 1st team, All Mid-East League 1st team; Band: North Central District Honor Band, All-State Honor Band, State Solo and Ensemble 1 rating on clarinet and piano; Jazz Band; Softball; Scholars Bowl; Musicals; Plays; FCCLA; Key Club; Pep Club; Tri-M; NHS
Ashlee Wilkinson
Parents: Thomas and Rhonda Wilkinson
GPA: 4.0 (unweighted)
College plans: Kansas State University, majoring in biochemistry
Scholarships and academic honors: University Scholar Award (scholarship), Academic Merit Award (scholarship), Valedictorian, Governor’s Scholar Award, President’s Education Award, Kansas Scholar, Kansas ACT Scholar, Honor roll
Extracurricular activities and honors: Color guard, Color guard captain, Band, Jazz band, Tri-M, NHS, Art club, Science Club, Tech for plays and musicals, Scholar’s bowl, Volleyball, John Phillips Sousa Band Award
WAMEGO HIGH SCHOOL
Margaret Benson
Parents: Eric and Emily Benson
GPA: 4.26 (weighted)
College plans: Kansas State University
Scholarships and academic honors: Vanier Family Business Administration Best of Kansas Scholarship, Rebecca Sester Memorial Scholarship
Extracurricular honor: National Merit Scholarship Finalist
Caroline Donahue
Parents: Sean and Amy Donahue
GPA: 3.99 (unweighted), 4.22 (weighted)
College plans: Attend Marquette University in the Doctorate of Physical Therapy Program
Scholarships and academic honors: Père Marquette Scholarship, Marquette University’s Magis Campus Resident Scholarship, Gus Hildebrand Memorial Scholarship, Pickering Award, Wamego Health Center Scholarship, WBA Scholarship, WABC Outstanding Academics in Athletics Scholarship, High Honor Roll all 8 Semesters
Extracurricular activities and honors: Class President, Student Council President, NHS Vice President, FBLA Vice President, volleyball, track, cheer, SADD, Peer Chamber, Forensics, the play, Link Crew, High Voltage, Raider Nation, FCA, and working at the pool, accepted into the National Society of High School Scholars and received a superior ratings on group and solo performances in High Voltage, State Qualifier for track and volleyball
Andrew Solomon
Parents: Christopher and Alene Solomon
GPA: 4.2 (weighted)
College plans: University of Kansas, majoring in computer science
Scholarship: Chancellor Scholarship from KU
ROCK CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
Ian Clark
Parents: Mike Clark and Jody Toerber-Clark
GPA: 4.0 (unweighted)/4.061 (weighted)
College plans: United States Naval Academy, majoring in nuclear engineering
Scholarships and academic honors: Commended Scholar designated by the National Merit Scholarship Program, Kansas State Scholar, Jane L. Peterson Memorial Award
Extracurricular activities and honors: Cross Country (4-year letter winner), Wrestling (4-year letter winner), Track (3-year letter winner), Robotics, Site Council, Debate
Grace Gehl
Parents: Ron and Kathy Gehl
GPA: 4.0 (unweighted)/4.063 (weighted)
College plans: Kansas State University, majoring in kinesiology (pre-med)
Scholarships and academic honors: Kansas State Scholar, Wichita State University Shocker Honor Scholar, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, Bank of the Flint Hills Donor Advised Scholarship, Wamego Health Center Scholarship, American Red Cross Blood Services Scholarship, Westmoreland Brill Scholarship, Walter Byers Scholarship, J.A. Lenherr Family Scholarship, Michael D. Vaughan Memorial Scholarship, Raymond Scritchfield Memorial Scholarship, Rock Creek Booster Club Scholarship, Rock Creek Student Council Scholarship, WTC Rock Creek Scholarship, KSU University Scholar Award, KSU Credit Union Student of the Month
Extracurricular activities and honors: Student Council President, Class Officers, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Yellow Ribbon, Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy, Basketball (First Team All-League, Honorable Mention All-State, 3x All-Tournament Team Burlington Invitational, 2x KMAN Student Athlete of the Week (2021 and 2022), Softball (First team All-State, First Team All-League), Volleyball (First Team All-League, Topeka Capital Journal Area Athlete of the Week), NSCA Multi-Sport All-American
Emma Kasselman
Parents: Kraig and Monica Kasselman
GPA: 4.0 (unweighted)/4.038 (weighted)
College plans: Kansas State University, majoring in agricultural economics with a specialty in pre-law. Plans to get law degree from Washburn University.
Scholarships and academic honors: KSU Academic Merit Award, KSU University Scholar Award, KSU Agricultural Scholarships, Bluestem Electric Cooperative, Inc. Senior Scholarship, Pottawatomie County Family and Community Education Educational Grant, Rock Creek FFA Alumni Scholarship, David Hartwich Scholarship, Kenneth “Pete” and Dorothy Ebert Memorial Scholarship, Wayne Dunafon Memorial Scholarship, Westmoreland Brill Scholarship, Krouse Family Ag Scholarship, Chris Parker Memorial Scholarship, James Calvin Magnett Memorial Scholarship, Rock Creek NHS Scholarship, Raymond Scritchfield Memorial Scholarship, Westmoreland High School Alumni Scholarship, Farm Credit Services of America Scholarship
Extracurricular activities and honors: Debate (3rd at 1-2-3A 2-Speaker State in 2021), Forensics (6th in Impromptu Speaking at 4A State in 2022), FFA (4th at State Discussion Meet LDE), Journalism (2nd in Yearbook Copy Writing and 5th in News Writing at KSPA State in 2022), Yellow Ribbon, NHS, Band, Writing Center Tutor, and Fall Play/Musical
BLUE VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
Abby Cassel
Parents: Aric and Amy Cassel
GPA: 3.90
College/career plans: Plans to study nursing and work in the healthcare field
Academic/extracurricular honors: Salutatorian and Homecoming Queen
Bailey Cox
Parents: Chis and Laurie Cox
GPA: 4.0
College/career plans: Plans to enter the workforce and hopes to work in criminology
Academic honor: Valedictorian