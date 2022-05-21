Out of the many students that graduated this year, there are a few at each area high school who stand out because of their academic and extracurricular pursuits. These are the 15 seniors who make up The Mercury’s 2022 Flint Hills All-Academic Team.

MANHATTAN HIGH SCHOOL

Ava Chae

Parents: Bongsug Chae & Joungae Pu

College Plans: Yale University, majoring in economics

GPA: 5.32 (weighted)

Scholarships and academic honors: Two-Time National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium Qualifier & Presenter, National Merit Scholar, Korean American Scholar Foundation Scholarship, P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, AP Scholar with Distinction, Kansas Kiwanis Scholarship, ACT Scholar

Extracurricular activities and honors: International Trustee, Key Club International; Distinguished District Governor Award Recipient; Robert F Lucas Outstanding Lieutenant Governor Award Recipient; State Council President & Club Secretary, Model United Nations; Treasurer, Business Professionals of America; Administration Head, Robotics Team; Assistant Concertmaster, Chamber Orchestra; Kansas All-State Orchestra Member; Riley County Youth Court Jury Member; Ascension Via Christi Hospital Student Worker; Violin and Math Tutor

Eszter Chikan

Parents: Agnes and Viktor Chikan

College plans: Cornell University, majoring in global and public health sciences

GPA: 4.75 (weighted)

Scholarships and academic honors: Manhattan Konza Rotary Club Scholarship, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen’s Award, P.E.O. Chapter BD Scholarship, National Security Language Initiative Scholarship for youth, Studied Russian with native speakers during junior year summer

Extracurricular activities and honors: Environmental Club President, Interact Club President, Model UN President and President of Council at State Conference, Envirothon team member — 2 time state winner and competed at Nationals, Science Olympiad team member, University Level Research Mentorship — Placed first in the environmental science category in state science fair, Forensics — placed 5th in Original Oratory at State, Track — ran 300m and 100m hurdles, planted a garden with Environmental Club in MHS courtyard, participated in multiple Kansas River kayak cleanups with Rotary Club, helped plant and maintain 100 oak trees in NE Community Park

Abrar Nasser

Parents: Tareque Nasser & Wahida Akhtar

College Plans: University of Alabama, majoring in finance

GPA: 4.79 (weighted)

Scholarships and academic honors: National Merit Finalist, United States Presidential Scholar Candidate, AP Scholar (2020 & 2021)

Extracurricular activities and honors: Scholars Bowl Captain and 2020 State Champion; Math Club; Asian Student Union; Debate/Forensics; Orchestra; National Honors Society; Student Finance Association at K-State; Finance Scholars Program at K-State; Volunteer at Riley County Historical Museum; Volunteer at Flint Hills Discovery Center; Independent Tutoring in math, econ, and coding

Abdullah Rasheed

Parents: Hayder Rasheed & Fatma Radhi

College Plans: Kansas State University, majoring in math and computer science

GPA: 4.9 (weighted)

Scholarships and academic honors: Speech & Debate: Nationally Qualified in WSD 2020, Policy State qualified first year, 2019, LD State qualified 2021; ISEF: State qualified for “Finding Ideal Deep Learning ALgorithims” 2019, KSSEF 1st in Intelligent Machines and Robotics 2019, State qualified for “Tree-sorting convolutional neural networks to effectively interpret chest x-rays” 2020; Scholarships: K-State University Scholar Award, Carl R Ice Engineering Scholar Award; Chess: AFM Title (Arena FIDE Master) 2021

Extracurricular activities and honors: Math Club Co-president; Orchestra; LD Coach and Mentor; Scholar’s Bowl; Asian Student Union; Philosophy Club; Chess Club; Computer Science Research; National Honor Society; Tutoring, taught a one-month python course to 25 students, taught math circle with math club; research with John Harchiff and Robby at K-State; Completed App development for AEDA LLC

Carly Yi

Parents: Sung and Eunju Yi

College Plans: Columbia University, majoring in financial economics and political science

GPA: 4.85 (weighted)

Scholarships and academic honors: Distinguished Service, K-State Women in Business Scholarship, Kansas Silver Seal of Biliteracy, Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, Foundation High School Scholarship

Extracurricular activities and honors: Model United Nations, Business Professionals of America (State and National Qualifier), Asian Student Union, Riley County Youth Court, Manhattan Public Library Teen Volunteer, Private Violin Lessons for youth

RILEY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

BreAnn Elaine Miesner

Parents: Matt and Tracy Miesner

GPA: 4.0 (unweighted)

College/career plans: University of Kansas, majoring in psychology on the pre-med track. Attend medical school and become a pediatric psychiatrist

Scholarships and academic honors: Chancellor’s Scholarship, Opal J. Trumpp “Music for Life” scholarship, Honor roll every quarter, Top 10%

Extracurricular activities and honors: Volleyball: All-Academic 1st team, All Mid-East League 1st team; Band: North Central District Honor Band, All-State Honor Band, State Solo and Ensemble 1 rating on clarinet and piano; Jazz Band; Softball; Scholars Bowl; Musicals; Plays; FCCLA; Key Club; Pep Club; Tri-M; NHS

Ashlee Wilkinson

Parents: Thomas and Rhonda Wilkinson

GPA: 4.0 (unweighted)

College plans: Kansas State University, majoring in biochemistry

Scholarships and academic honors: University Scholar Award (scholarship), Academic Merit Award (scholarship), Valedictorian, Governor’s Scholar Award, President’s Education Award, Kansas Scholar, Kansas ACT Scholar, Honor roll

Extracurricular activities and honors: Color guard, Color guard captain, Band, Jazz band, Tri-M, NHS, Art club, Science Club, Tech for plays and musicals, Scholar’s bowl, Volleyball, John Phillips Sousa Band Award

WAMEGO HIGH SCHOOL

Margaret Benson

Parents: Eric and Emily Benson

GPA: 4.26 (weighted)

College plans: Kansas State University

Scholarships and academic honors: Vanier Family Business Administration Best of Kansas Scholarship, Rebecca Sester Memorial Scholarship

Extracurricular honor: National Merit Scholarship Finalist

Caroline Donahue

Parents: Sean and Amy Donahue

GPA: 3.99 (unweighted), 4.22 (weighted)

College plans: Attend Marquette University in the Doctorate of Physical Therapy Program

Scholarships and academic honors: Père Marquette Scholarship, Marquette University’s Magis Campus Resident Scholarship, Gus Hildebrand Memorial Scholarship, Pickering Award, Wamego Health Center Scholarship, WBA Scholarship, WABC Outstanding Academics in Athletics Scholarship, High Honor Roll all 8 Semesters

Extracurricular activities and honors: Class President, Student Council President, NHS Vice President, FBLA Vice President, volleyball, track, cheer, SADD, Peer Chamber, Forensics, the play, Link Crew, High Voltage, Raider Nation, FCA, and working at the pool, accepted into the National Society of High School Scholars and received a superior ratings on group and solo performances in High Voltage, State Qualifier for track and volleyball

Andrew Solomon

Parents: Christopher and Alene Solomon

GPA: 4.2 (weighted)

College plans: University of Kansas, majoring in computer science

Scholarship: Chancellor Scholarship from KU

ROCK CREEK HIGH SCHOOL

Ian Clark

Parents: Mike Clark and Jody Toerber-Clark

GPA: 4.0 (unweighted)/4.061 (weighted)

College plans: United States Naval Academy, majoring in nuclear engineering

Scholarships and academic honors: Commended Scholar designated by the National Merit Scholarship Program, Kansas State Scholar, Jane L. Peterson Memorial Award

Extracurricular activities and honors: Cross Country (4-year letter winner), Wrestling (4-year letter winner), Track (3-year letter winner), Robotics, Site Council, Debate

Grace Gehl

Parents: Ron and Kathy Gehl

GPA: 4.0 (unweighted)/4.063 (weighted)

College plans: Kansas State University, majoring in kinesiology (pre-med)

Scholarships and academic honors: Kansas State Scholar, Wichita State University Shocker Honor Scholar, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, Bank of the Flint Hills Donor Advised Scholarship, Wamego Health Center Scholarship, American Red Cross Blood Services Scholarship, Westmoreland Brill Scholarship, Walter Byers Scholarship, J.A. Lenherr Family Scholarship, Michael D. Vaughan Memorial Scholarship, Raymond Scritchfield Memorial Scholarship, Rock Creek Booster Club Scholarship, Rock Creek Student Council Scholarship, WTC Rock Creek Scholarship, KSU University Scholar Award, KSU Credit Union Student of the Month

Extracurricular activities and honors: Student Council President, Class Officers, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Yellow Ribbon, Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy, Basketball (First Team All-League, Honorable Mention All-State, 3x All-Tournament Team Burlington Invitational, 2x KMAN Student Athlete of the Week (2021 and 2022), Softball (First team All-State, First Team All-League), Volleyball (First Team All-League, Topeka Capital Journal Area Athlete of the Week), NSCA Multi-Sport All-American

Emma Kasselman

Parents: Kraig and Monica Kasselman

GPA: 4.0 (unweighted)/4.038 (weighted)

College plans: Kansas State University, majoring in agricultural economics with a specialty in pre-law. Plans to get law degree from Washburn University.

Scholarships and academic honors: KSU Academic Merit Award, KSU University Scholar Award, KSU Agricultural Scholarships, Bluestem Electric Cooperative, Inc. Senior Scholarship, Pottawatomie County Family and Community Education Educational Grant, Rock Creek FFA Alumni Scholarship, David Hartwich Scholarship, Kenneth “Pete” and Dorothy Ebert Memorial Scholarship, Wayne Dunafon Memorial Scholarship, Westmoreland Brill Scholarship, Krouse Family Ag Scholarship, Chris Parker Memorial Scholarship, James Calvin Magnett Memorial Scholarship, Rock Creek NHS Scholarship, Raymond Scritchfield Memorial Scholarship, Westmoreland High School Alumni Scholarship, Farm Credit Services of America Scholarship

Extracurricular activities and honors: Debate (3rd at 1-2-3A 2-Speaker State in 2021), Forensics (6th in Impromptu Speaking at 4A State in 2022), FFA (4th at State Discussion Meet LDE), Journalism (2nd in Yearbook Copy Writing and 5th in News Writing at KSPA State in 2022), Yellow Ribbon, NHS, Band, Writing Center Tutor, and Fall Play/Musical

BLUE VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

Abby Cassel

Parents: Aric and Amy Cassel

GPA: 3.90

College/career plans: Plans to study nursing and work in the healthcare field

Academic/extracurricular honors: Salutatorian and Homecoming Queen

Bailey Cox

Parents: Chis and Laurie Cox

GPA: 4.0

College/career plans: Plans to enter the workforce and hopes to work in criminology

Academic honor: Valedictorian