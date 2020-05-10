While commencement ceremonies are postponed at area high schools, several students still distinguished themselves as some of the best scholars in their classes.
These are the 16 seniors who make up The Mercury’s 2020 Flint Hills All-Academic Team.
MANHATTAN HIGH SCHOOL
Elizabeth Kim
Parents: Sungo Kim and Jisook Jung
GPA: 4.9
College/career plans: Georgetown University, majoring in political science
Scholarship and academic awards: Kansas Governor Scholar, Kansas Honor Scholar, ACT Scholar, Kansas Board of Regents State Scholar, National Merit Finalist, AP Scholar with Distinction, United States Senate Youth Program Delegate, Girls Nation Delegate, Equitable Excellence Scholarship, Elks National Most Valuable Student
Extracurriculars and community involvement: Ascension Via Christi hospital volunteer, election volunteer, foster care volunteer, Homestead National Monument Youth Council, band, debate/forensics, Student Council, Blue Light Journal, Asian Student Union
Chris Chae
Parents: Kevin Chae and Amy Pu
GPA: 4.84
College/career plans: Brown University, majoring in health studies
Academic awards: ACT Scholar, Kansas Honor Scholar, Kansas Board of Regents State Scholar, Governor’s Scholar, National Merit Commended Scholar, AP Scholar with Distinction, Kansas Junior Academy of Science Award
Extracurricular and community involvement: Ascension Via Christi Hospital volunteer, music volunteer (Cellist), National Honor Society, Gold Orchestra (principal cellist), MHS Chamber Orchestra (principal cellist), Pit Orchestra, Science Olympiad, MHS Robotics Team (administrative lead), MHS Coder’s Club (Founder & President), Model UN (Treasurer), men’s varsity swim (co-captain)
Allen Zhang
Parents: Bill Zhang and Ting Yang
GPA: 4.75
College/career plans: Duke University, majoring in engineering
Scholarships and academic awards: Kansas Board of Regents State Scholar, National Merit Winner, Governor’s Scholar, Harvard-Radcliffe Book Award, Koch Cultural Trust Recipient
Extracurricular and community involvement: USD 383 Summer STEM Camp Leader, Manhattan Gold Orchestra, Cyborg Indians Robotics Day Camp, Boy Scout Troop 74, K-State Computational Comparative Medicine, Woodrow Wilson After-School Suzuki violin lessons, Chamber Orchestra concertmaster, Robotics Team captain, Envirothon team founder, Math Club co-founder, varsity Scholar’s Bowl captain
Elizabeth Hohn
Parents: Joanna and Keith Hohn
GPA: 4.66
College/career plans: Swarthmore College, undecided on major
Scholarships and academic awards: AP Scholar with Distinction, Governor’s Scholar, National Merit Finalist, Kansas Honor Scholar, National Security Language Initiative for Youth Scholarship to Study Russian, American Association of Teachers of German Study Trip Award, All-Star Marching Band Saxophonist, Kansas Kiwanis Foundation Scholarship
Extracurricular and community involvement: Tutor, piano teacher and accompanist, AFS Intercultural Exchange Volunteer, National Honor Society, Key Club president, marching band rank leader, wind ensemble, district honor band, German Club president, AFS Intercultural Club, research in the K-State psychology department
Stepan (Styopa) Zharkov
Parents: Ilya Zharkov and Natalia Rojkovskaia
GPA: 4.66
College/career plans: Stanford University, majoring in mathematics and computer science
Scholarships and academic awards: Kansas Honor Scholar, National Merit Finalist, National AP Scholar, AMC 12 First in State, AIME Qualifier, USAMTS First in State, Mandelbrot Competition First in State, Chemistry Nationals qualifier, Manhattan Math Olympiad 1st Place Winner, Math Kangaroo 1st Place Winner
Extracurricular and community involvement: Manhattan Math Circle volunteer, PROMYS, Summer School ‘Contemporary Mathematics,’ Math Club, Science Olympiad, Scholars Bowl, Model UN
ROCK CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
Abbigail Clark
Parents: Mike Clark and Jody Toerber-Clark
GPA: 4.09
College/career plans: Butler County Community College, deciding between a pre-engineering and a pre-medicine associate’s degree. Also deciding between art or Spanish as a minor.
Scholarships and academic/athletic awards: Kansas Honor Scholar, Kansas HOBY Representative, MEL Art recognition (placed several times and received several honorable mentions), Rock Creek honor roll, Rock Creek’s nominee for the Topeka Capital-Journal All-State Academic Team, Grizzly Achievement Scholarship, Butler Soccer Scholarship, Coutts Art Scholarship, McPherson College Pop Art Scholarship.
Extracurricular and community involvement: Soccer, ODP, Sporting Kaw Valley, Cross Country, track, wrestling, Art Guild, FBLA, RC Renaissance, BEST Robotics, Scholar’s Bowl
Madeline Eshelman
Parents: Steven and Melissa Eshelman
GPA: 4.09
College/career plans: K-State, majoring in accounting
Scholarships and academic awards: Kansas Honor Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Rock Creek honor roll, Royal Purple Scholarship, WTC Scholarship, Farmers State Bank Business Scholarship, Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship, Rock Creek FBLA Scholarship
Extracurricular and community involvement: Volleyball, NHS, FBLA
Kalea Nippert
Parents: Jesse and Anna Nippert
GPA: 4.09
College/career plans: K-State, majoring in biology and environmental science
Scholarships and academic awards: Governor’s Scholars, National Strength and Conditioning All-American, Kansas State Scholar, Kansas Honor Scholar, Rock Creek honor roll, K-State Presidential Scholarship, Bluestem Electric Scholarship, Bank of the Flint Hills Scholarship, Rock Creek Brill Westmoreland Scholarship
Extracurricular and community involvement: Cross country, track, club soccer, Scholars Bowl, band, class officer
BLUE VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
Brody Barr
Parents: Dan and Theresa Barr
GPA: 4.0
College/career plans: Blackburn College (Illinois), majoring in business. Will also play on Blackburn’s basketball team
Scholarships and academic/athletic awards: Valedictorian, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, University of Kansas Honors Scholar, Kansas curriculum completer, gold honor cord, superintendent’s honor roll, Manhattan Kiwanis Club Award, Brians Bulsworth Character Award, lettered in football and basketball, 2nd team All-TVL for football, 1st Team All-TVL for basketball, 2019 homecoming king, KMAN Student Athlete of the Week, FFA State degree, North East Kansas All-Star for basketball, Blackburn College Award and Blackburn College Scholarship,
Extracurricular and community involvement: Football, basketball, NHS, FFA
Brianna Jo Gough
Parents: Beth Luhman, Eric and Jeniffer Gough
GPA: 4.0
College/career plans: K-State, majoring in architecture
Scholarships and academic/athletic awards: Salutatorian, Kansas Honor Scholar, presidential honor roll, TVL Academic-2018-2019, Kansas Volleyball Association All-Academic 1st team, K-State scholarship ($1,500), American Red Cross scholarship ($250), Carol Oberle FCCLA scholarship ($500), Peer Education FCCLA scholarship ($200), FCCLA Leadership scholarship ($500)
Extracurricular and community involvement: Volleyball, basketball, cheer, track, FCCLA (chapter and district officer,) FCCLA Peer Ed member, FFA (chapter officer), BPA (chapter officer), band, choir, Scholars Bowl, FCA, theater, student council, NHS
RILEY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
Garret Harmison
Parents: Jay and Dunia Harmison
GPA: 4.0
College/career plans: Dual-enrolled in a Bible and leadership degree from Manhattan Christian College and a history degree from K-State. Will also play on MCC’s basketball team.
Scholarships and academic/athletic awards: Citizenship award, honor roll, all-league football, twice all-state football, all-league basketball, all-state basketball honorable mention, three-time all-league and all-state baseball, twice Flint Hills all-area football team, three-time KMEA District honor choir, twice state eco-meet qualifier, Natalie Bath “Most Inspirational Athlete” award, KMAN Student Athlete of the Week for football and basketball, KMAN Student Athlete of the Month for basketball, Kansas Pregame Magazine Featured Quarterback, Homecoming king, 2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl selection, Rhythm in Blue select choir member
Extracurricular and community involvement: Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Riley County High School gifted program, band, fall and spring theater (Pirate King in “Pirates of Penzance,” Reverend Shaw in “Footloose,” Lt. Cable in “South Cable”), rhythm and blue select ensemble, forensics, science club, Key Club, National Honor Society, Student Advisory Committee, culture club, student council
Rachel Anne Phillips
Parents: Julie Jenkins and Wayne Phillips
GPA: 4.0
College/career plans: Park University
Scholarships and academic awards: Kansas Honor Scholar, honor roll, Park University trustee scholarship
Extracurricular and community involvement: Animation club (founder and president), culture club (treasurer), FCCLA, SADD, art club, National Society of High Scholars, volunteer at Festival of Lights
Sarah Thompson
Parents: Dan and Cindy Thompson
GPA: 4.0
College/career plans: K-State, majoring in human nutrition. Plans to become an orthopedic physician’s assistant
Scholarships and academic/athletic awards: Citizenship award, honor roll, Flint Hills girls basketball Player of the Year, volleyball All-League team, basketball All-League team, K-State Traditions scholarship
Extracurricular and community involvement: FCA, Student Council, Key Club, National Honor Society, Science Club, Pep Club, SADD
WAMEGO HIGH SCHOOL
Caitlin Donahue
Parents: Amy and Sean Donahue
GPA: 4.5
College/career plans: K-State, majoring in chemical engineering with a minor in business
Scholarships and academic/athletic awards: Class president, four-year letterer in tennis/cheer/softball, cheer captain, NCKL All-League tennis player, placed 10th at 4A State tennis tournament, Topeka Capital-Journal Area tennis player, NCKL All-League outfielder, 2019 All-Flint Hills softball team, homecoming queen candidate, Kansas Honors Scholar, Designated State Scholar, Platinum ACT Work Keys Scholar, National Society of High School Scholars, selected to attend Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference, KSU Royal Purple Scholarship, Carl R. Ice Engineering Scholarship, Wamego Basketball Association scholarship, Wamego Community Foundation-Bank of the Flint Hills and Sue Eichman Educational scholarships
Extracurricular and community involvement: Basketball, tennis, cheer, softball, FBLA (vice president), SADD (officer), student council, National Honor Society, Honor Flight Student Guardians, World Cultures Club, Peer Chamber, Link Crew, Honors Society, St. Bernard’s youth group, mission trips to St. Louis and Memphis, gives youth softball lessons.
Ellie Hildreth
Parents: Robert and Mary Hildreth
GPA: 4.25
College/career plans: University of Kansas, majoring in chemical engineering
Scholarships and academic awards: Kansas Honor Scholar, AP Scholar, Platinum Level Work Keys Scholar, Kiwanis Key Scholar, Governor’s Scholar, Designated State Scholar, KU School of Engineering Dean’s Scholar, Kiwanis International Scholarship, KU Opportunity Grant, KU Dept. of Chemical and Petroleum Scholarship, KU Self Fellowship Candidate Scholarship, Mark Bettencourt Memorial Scholarship, Wamego Community Foundation Scholarship.
Extracurricular and community involvement: Washington Dance Studio, tennis, Peer Chamber, peer tutor, Flint Hills Discovery Center volunteer, City of Wamego volunteer, First United Methodist Church volunteer
Kendra Hamman
Parents: Sherry and Luther Hamman
GPA: 4.2
College/career plans: K-State, majoring in biochemistry with intent to enroll in K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine to obtain a DVM. Also will be a member of the K-State women’s rowing team
Scholarships and academic awards: Kansas Honor Scholar, State Scholar, class of 2020 vice president, K-State Royal Purple Scholarship, Bluestem Electric Cooperative scholarship, Bank of the Flint Hills Scholarship, WHS Alumni scholarship, WTC Wamego scholarship, Red Cross scholarship, Class of 65 scholarship, Wamego Basketball Association scholarship, Miss Pottawatomie County Fair Pageant scholarship
Extracurricular and community involvement: Basketball, volleyball, softball, National Honor Society, FBLA, Peer Chamber, SADD, Link Crew, World Cultures Club, FUMC Wamego youth group, Kaw Valley 4-H Club