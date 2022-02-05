Sunset Zoo is preparing to open its new Expedition Asia exhibit with officials saying they’re keeping the animal’s care and wellbeing in mind and trying to make it a good viewer experience.
The zoo expects to open Expedition Asia to the public on April 9. The exhibit will feature Malayan tigers, sloth bears, and leopards. Expedition Asia is a 2.5-acre exhibit located by the current pavilion and concession stand. It connects to the otter exhibit and the red panda exhibit.
“It’s all about integration, for care of the animal, but also interaction that a guest can now see that they couldn’t before,” said Mellisa Kirkwood, Sunset Zoo marketing/development officer.
Each of the new habitats has a training wall for the keepers and guests to see the animal. Not only do guests get to see the animal up close and personal, but Kirkland said the training wall also allows the keeper to check the animal’s welfare.
Two of the exhibits, the sloth bear and the tiger habitats, are interchangeable. The exhibit has a catwalk built into the exhibit so the tigers and sloth bears can experience different environments. The public can view the catwalk as they walk through the exhibit.
“Obviously, we’re going to separate the animals, but it will create a whole new environment for each animal, so they do not become bored with their environment,” Kirkwood said.
The Association of Zoos and Aquariums recommended each species for breeding, so each exhibit has birthing dens built into their exhibit. The dens allow mother and cubs or offspring a secluded environment where the mother and offspring can acclimate and receive care by keepers.
The habitats will have heat and cooling aspects for the animals. The exhibits have pools for the animals to cool off. The tiger exhibit has a “hot rock,” a heated rock for chilly days. The hot rock is next to a glass viewing area for visitors to get a close look at the tiger.
Kirkwood said each exhibit has lots of space for the animals to explore; the leopard exhibit will have climbing structures for them to use.
Expedition Asia will have a babbling brook along the walkway as people enter the exhibit. About 14 gas torches will be around the exhibit to create what the zoo hopes is a more immersive experience. The exhibit features a pavilion serving as an above lookout for guests to view the animals. It features heat lamps for chilly days, fans for hot days, and outdoor furniture for guests to use.
“That’s another element we built into the project, specifically for the comfort of visitors to experience the animals in a different way,” Kirkwood said. “It also gives us the ability to extend out event venues for our fundraisers, like Wine in the Wild and Brew at the Zoo.”
Fundraising for the exhibit started in 2017 for the $4.3 million expansion. Private donors contributed $2.4 million. The city government paid $1.9 million using excess money from a special sales tax for parks and recreation projects. GLMV Architecture in Wichita designed the exhibit, and KBS Constructors based in Topeka, who has previously built zoo exhibits in the region, constructed the exhibit.
Ahead of the April 9 opening date, officials expected to wrap up landscaping this month. Construction crews still need to install hot wire in the ground, so animals don’t destroy the landscaping while keeping them a certain distance from the glass. Kirkwood anticipates animals will live in their new homes in late February to give them time to get acclimated to their new exhibits before being open to the public.
The main focus for Expedition Asia is conservation. Kirkwood said all of the animals in the exhibit are highly endangered species. “It was really about saving those species with Expedition Asia,” Kirkwood said. “This project will give new homes to three species and a much greater definition of modern exhibits for the zoo.”