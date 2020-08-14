Sunset Zoo on Thursday announced the recent births of a white-handed gibbon and a flamingo.
The gibbon was the first baby recently born at the zoo. Parents Dempsy and Leslie gave birth to their second baby, Neta, in three years. Officials said Neta was born at the end of April and is doing well. The sex of Neta will not be determined until a full physical takes place, which is usually done after one year.
The zoo usually waits to announce animal births to make sure the health and adjustment of the new family unit go well.
“We are excited and happy that this family of gibbons is doing so well,” Scott Shoemaker, director of Sunset Zoo, said in a statement. “This is the second baby for our family of gibbons, and it is amazing to see them all interacting together.”
The primate zookeeper team named the baby.
“The name Neta was chosen by our team to honor 2019-20 Kansas State University veterinary intern named Neta that held a special place in her heart for primates,” said Savannah Hiatt, head zookeeper at Sunset Zoo. “Neta also means potted plant in Hebrew. We certainly look forward to seeing our little family grow.”
The Association of Zoos and Aquariums recommended the family of gibbons breed as part of a species survival plan.
Officials said white-handed gibbons are critically endangered because of habitat loss, illegal logging and hunting for illegal pet trade. The population of gibbons has decreased in the wild almost 80% in the last 20 years. White-handed gibbons are small, tailless arboreal apes mainly found in tropical rainforests in Southeast Asia.
A Caribbean flamingo named Ringo also joined the zoo’s flock on July 6. The South American area keeper, Trevor Smith, named the flamingo.
He said the new animal is fitting in well with the rest of the flock.
Caribbean flamingos are not on the endangered list and are stable and increasing their population. They are found on the north coast of South America, the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico and on several Caribbean islands.
Officials said flamingo feathers are known for their pink and orange colors from the carotenoids in the foods that the birds eat. Flamingo chicks are born with grey feathers and do not typically take on the pink coloring until they are about two years old.
To see the new arrivals, Sunset Zoo is welcoming visitors daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with physical distancing guidelines in place. Masks are required when visiting the zoo and 6-foot distancing cannot be maintained. Masks are required in all indoor areas of the zoo.