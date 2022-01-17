Sunset Zoo has received a grant from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the Disney Conservation Fund to promote conservation efforts.
The zoo announced last week that it received a $10,000 grant for local conservation efforts. The AZA awarded $100,000 in Party for the Planet: Spring into Action grants for 11 projects across the country.
“As a part of AZA, which has 238 accredited zoos and aquariums, we are extremely grateful to receive this grant to benefit the conservation efforts and mission of Sunset Zoo,” said Scott Shoemaker, director of Sunset Zoo. “This grant will help us to strengthen a great partnership with Unified School District 383 and the Kansas Association of Conservation and Environmental Education by providing education about the importance of pollinators in our environment.”
The grant will provide the opportunity to work with those organizations and work to build pollinator gardens, ongoing education at several schools, and also provide education at Sunset Zoo’s Party for the Planet celebration. Party for the Planet will be on April 23.
The grant also will help with the Pollinator Pocket program of Manhattan Parks and Recreation. The program aims to highlight different areas in and around the Manhattan community where pollinator gardens are thriving.