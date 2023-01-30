School wasn’t in session, but the Sunset Zoo held a painting event Saturday morning for families to learn more about owls and paint pictures of them.
Participants painted a picture of an 9-year-old eastern screech owl named Screech. Seven families participated in the event.
The hour-long event started off with a presentation with fun facts about Screech. Families then got the option of painting a picture of Screech or a replica of a picture the owl painted before the event started.
Nicole Wade, programs and education animals manager at Sunset Zoo, said the zoo always thinks about new programs and activities that it can bring into the community.
“We always want to make great experiences for people,” Wade said. “We know that painting classes around town tend to do really well with people. Our animals do paintings and we sell their artwork, so it was just kind of a thing that we thought that we should try and merge.”
Tammy Karin and her 10-year-old daughter, Kaia Schmit, were one of the families that participated in the event.
“I love animals and birds, and I thought it’d be really cool to experience it and be in person with one of them,” Schmit said.
Wade said the zoo uses ambassador animals for these types of events. Ambassador animals are smaller animals that are meant for education and outreach. Some of their other ambassador animals are ferrets, guinea pigs, frogs, toads and fish. The rest are kept in a separate room.
“People are only able to see those animals when they book programs,” Wade said. “Booking our programs and doing things like painting with animals gives them an opportunity to experience those animals that they wouldn’t get to see otherwise.”
Wade said people who went to the event got the benefit of seeing animals up close and doing their own interpretation of what the animal looks like through painting.
“It releases your own artistic vision whereas normal painting classes tell you exactly how to do it,” Wade said. “We’re unleashing your own creative process.”
Diana Cook, from Manhattan, attended with her two children, Aiden Cook, 7, and McKenna Cook, 8. At the end of the event, McKenna won a raffle for Screech’s painting.
“My son wanted nothing to do with this, then he got really into it,” Diana said. “It’s just something different, something we don’t get the opportunity to do.”
Sunset Zoo’s next painting with animals event will be featuring guinea pigs on March 25. Pre-registration is required.