Sunset Zoo is estimating up to a 40% decrease in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s hard to say specifically a dollar number that we lost,” said Scott Shoemaker, zoo director.
Shoemaker is estimating anywhere from 25% to 40% loss in revenue for the zoo.
The zoo closed from mid-March to mid-June because of shutdown orders from local and state officials. That time period is typically one of the busiest times of the year for the zoo, Shoemaker said. The zoo lost attendance from students in April and May as the zoo usually hosts children at the zoo for field trips at the end of the school year.
“We lost quite a bit of attendance and we lost quite a bit of revenue because of that,” he said.
The zoo has canceled events and may have to cancel some more upcoming special events because of the coronavirus pandemic, such as SPOOKtacular, the zoo’s annual Halloween event. He said the zoo is looking at modifying the event, but may have to cancel it.
“We’ll just have to see where we stand in October when that event normally happens,” he said.
Zoo employees still came to work every day during the shutdown, however, because animals still needed care. The zoo, which is open 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, is cleaned and disinfected every day after 3 p.m. and multiple times a day.
The only building open to the public right now is the gift shop. The concession stand is still closed, and Shoemaker said he does not expect to open it up during the rest of the summer.
Looking to the future, Shoemaker said the zoo’s intent is to stay open to the public and keep taking care of the animals.
“Those are probably our big items right now,” he said.