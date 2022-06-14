Sunset Zoo announced Monday that Dempsey, a 21-year-old white-handed gibbon, recently died.
“He was a great father, a protective mate, and beloved by the keeper staff that cared for him,” the zoo said in a written statement.
The zoo made the decision to euthanize Dempsey on Friday after testing at K-State Veterinary Health Center confirmed that his kidneys had become nonfunctional.
Officials said Dempsey, who would have been 22 in November, was diagnosed with kidney disease in January 2020, and the zoo gave him daily medication and changed his diet. This January, the zoo said his annual physical revealed he had lost some weight and his kidney disease had progressed. Last month, veterinarians determined through blood work that Dempsey was in renal failure.
Dempsey was born at Columbus Zoo on Nov. 15, 2000. He came to the Sunset Zoo in April 2012 with his mate Leslie. Together, they produced two offspring, Tucker in May 2017, and Neta in April 2020.
“When I first started working with the gibbons, Tucker had just been born, and Dempsey was a very protective father and mate,” Robert Chases, primate keeper at Sunset Zoo, said in a written statement. “But as time went on, he and I developed a trust that ultimately led to a bond I never thought possible. As a dad, I loved watching Dempsey play and care for his kids. He truly was a great father. This loss is a devastating one for me for sure.”
Traditionally, gibbons are grouped as a family and have one mate for life.
“Considering this important family structure and primates’ ability to mourn, the family was given time to sit with Dempsey after his passing,” the zoo said. “Animal care staff will continue closely monitoring our gibbon family for any behavioral changes.”
Many zoo animals participate in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which aims to aid the survival and growth of the world’s most endangered species. The plan determines which animals to breed by considering their genetic makeup, health, and personality, among other factors. The gibbon populations have declined by more than 80% over the past 45 years due to habitat loss and fragmentation, zoo officials said.