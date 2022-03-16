A sign advises a closed bird exhibit at the Sunset Zoo on Wednesday afternoon. Some birds that normally reside outside, like geese and pelicans, have been moved indoors as a precautionary measure to prevent against possible avian influenza infections. The zoo is following protocols to protect animals from a virus currently circulating in the country. The nearest case detected in Kansas is in Franklin County.
“Bird flu” has been reported in Kansas, and Sunset Zoo says it is taking prevention protocol measures to protect its animals.
Head keeper Savannah Brethauer said in a written statement Monday that areas of the zoo, including the Australian Walkabout, which houses the zoo’s aviary and emus, may be closed to the public. Also, the area housing Caribbean flamingos will be closed. Those animals will still be visible from the outside of their habitats, but the exhibits will remain closed while the animal team monitors the situation.
In addition, zoo staff is adding disinfectant protocols, increasing personal protective equipment use, changing current feeding practices and adjusting diets as necessary.
The closest positive case reported is in Franklin County, and there is no breakout in Riley, Geary, or Pottawatomie counties.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPNAI), otherwise known as bird flu, is a viral infection found in migratory waterfowl, such as geese and ducks. However, wild birds and several species of mammals can carry the disease and spread it.
The zoo said most often, wild birds will carry the disease and show no external symptoms, making it difficult to determine where the disease is coming from.