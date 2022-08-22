Residents and their furry friends took a trip Saturday afternoon to the annual PetPoolooza at City Park Pool. The annual event allows dogs to come and swim before the pool shuts down for the summer.

The T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter puts on the event along with Manhattan Parks and Recreation and the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine. Kaitlyn Gebhardt, volunteer event coordinator for the animal shelter, said they turned the pool into a dog park. She said a suggested $15 donation goes to help fund the animal shelter.