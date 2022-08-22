Many people turned out for the annual PetPoolooza on Saturday afternoon at City Park Pool. In addition to being the final event of the summer season at the pool, $15 donations were accepted to help fund the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter.
Residents and their furry friends took a trip Saturday afternoon to the annual PetPoolooza at City Park Pool. The annual event allows dogs to come and swim before the pool shuts down for the summer.
The T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter puts on the event along with Manhattan Parks and Recreation and the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine. Kaitlyn Gebhardt, volunteer event coordinator for the animal shelter, said they turned the pool into a dog park. She said a suggested $15 donation goes to help fund the animal shelter.
“We’re fundraising for a couple of different things; our building needs some repair and maintenance,” Gebhardt said, adding the money also helps pay for medications and toys for animals.
Gebhardt said the event is all about community engagement and ensuring people know that the shelter exists. She said Manhattan is a very transient community, and the shelter needs volunteers.
Gebhardt said a couple hundred dogs attended last year, and she expected about the same showed up Saturday.
Erica and Chase McCormick, both 32, brought their dogs Tess and Molly. Tess is an avid swimmer and loves the water, and Erica said Molly has had to learn to like the water. Erica said they rescued Molly, who they were told was abandoned near a lake.
To get Molly back in the water, the McCormicks started out by getting her into a “kiddie pool” and as much exposure at home to water. Erica said bath time also was a way to get Molly comfortable. They two have been working on her water confidence, and she was swimming well with Tess on Saturday.
“It’s a lot of fun for us. We definitely enjoy coming,” Erica said. “It’s just fun seeing all these different dogs having fun.”
Stephen, 42, and Melissa, 43, Cabana, brought their dog, Milo. Stephen said Milo has been swimming since he could. This was the first time they came to Pet Poolooza. They learned about the event last year but were too late to come.
Melissa said coming to the pool allows Milo to have a bigger space to play and be around other dogs.
“It’s a great opportunity to get him socially involved with the K9 community,” Stephen said.
The K-State veterinary staffers were at the event helping with rabies booster shots. Mason Loy and Allison Burnett, both 2nd-year vet students, helped give shots. Ronald Orchard, veterinarian at K-State, said they partnered with the city to give rabies booster shots to dog who were not caught up.