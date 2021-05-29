Summer courses are underway at Kansas State University.
Six-week summer classes began Monday and will run until July 2. Courses that last four weeks will start June 7 and also finish July 2. Sessions that are slated to last eight weeks, such as in-depth lab courses, begin June 7 and run until July 30.
Vice-president for enrollment management Karen Goos said the university has about 7,000 students enrolled in summer sessions. She said this figure is down 2.4% from last year, which saw the largest enrollment for the summer term in six years.
“However, it is still a 3.9% increase over our summer 2019 enrollment,” Goos said.
Goos said tuition and fees are the same during summer sessions “as they are during the regular school year, with the exception that we reduce our campus privilege fee for the summer term.” Goos said university officials eliminated additional summer fees last year.
“I think the most exciting thing is we were able to offer study abroad classes again this summer,” Goos said. “While not as robust as we have done in the past, we have students in eight different countries, including Belize, Italy, and South Korea.”
Goos said students use summer sessions and study abroad opportunities to enhance their “real-world” or practical experience. Additionally, students use summer months to complete undergraduate research or to gain knowledge through internships.
“Many of our students are taking courses to stay on track to graduate on time,” Goos said. “This is a great way to pick up an internship, travel abroad or pick up a class to lessen the load during the regular school year.”
Courses taking place this summer at K-State run the gamut from “Regulatory Development of Animal Pharmaceuticals,” offered through distance learning, to “Aviation Accident Investigation” which is taught at the K-State Polytechnic Campus in Salina. Aviation instructors at the Polytechnic Campus are also leading commercial flight trainings and pilot instruction courses now through August.
Most of the summer courses offered at KSU are only available online, however classes such as “Sales Force Leadership,” “Boxing 1,” and “First Aid CPR/AED” will be taught in-person on campus.
A second round of summer courses begins July 6, with four-week sessions running until July 30, and six-week sessions ending August 13.
In the Manhattan-Ogden school district, summer school begins in June. The district also has several other educational programs through the summer months.
The district’s summer STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) course is at full capacity. Students in grades 5-8 will participate in the STEM program from June 7-24. District spokeswoman Michele Jones said high school students are gearing up for driver’s education this summer, which is also closed for registration.
An elementary jumpstart program is also available from June 28 to July 22, but Jones said that is not open to all families.
“It’s for kids who might need some additional learning time,” Jones said. “Students are recommended for the program by their teachers as a way to help.”
In addition, there is an extended school year option for students in special education, and numerous different day camps available through the Boys and Girls Club at local elementary schools. The district is also continuing its summer meal program as well as its literacy efforts through the elementary school libraries.