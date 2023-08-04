About 40% of USD 383 students struggle with drug and alcohol abuse, said drug and alcohol prevention coordinator for USD 383 Kari Humes.
This is a decrease over previous years.
Humes presented the board of education with the annual substance abuse prevention report and outlined issues surrounding drug and alcohol use in the district.
Humes said she was “very confident” in the survey the district uses to gather information about substance abuse among USD 383 students.
“Our participation rate was 62.7% this last year, which compared to the state is extremely high,” she said. “Actually our participation rates have been pretty good. The results that we’re getting from Kansas Communities That Care match up with the youth risk behavior the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment does and also the National Monitoring the Future survey. So when comparing kids’ results with what our kids locally are responding to those two surveys, it really looks the same across the board. I believe that’s really happening — we have less kids using substances than they did before.”
Students’ parents can opt them out of the survey.
Though drug and alcohol use in USD 383 has gone down, the number of violations at school has increased.
In 2012, there were 10 drug and alcohol violations in the district on the secondary level, Humes said. In 2013, this increased to 29 violations, most of which took place at the high school.
In 2022, there were 109 violations taking place at school, she said. Last year, 122 violations took place.
“At that point, we’re talking 79 of those violations were high school. Thirty of those were middle school,” Humes said. “I think one of the things that’s happening here is an increase of activity at the middle school level.”
Last year, 81 took place at the high school level and 41 took place at the middle school level.
“We’re really seeing an increase of need at the middle schools,” Humes said.
Humes believes vaping devises are to blame for increased drug activity at schools.
“Vaping devices are our enemies,” she said. “They are discreet, they’re easy to access, kids use them in the bathrooms where other kids are present. So what that means is that other kids who would normally not be exposed are getting exposed in a bathroom.”
There have been problems with students bringing marijuana vapes to school. These vapes can be laced with other substances — including fentanyl — as well, Humes said.
Students also have access to legal items such as Delta 8 and similar products that contain low levels of THC.
“They can cause psychoactive effects in students,” Humes said.
The age at which students first begin using marijuana has also decreased.
“The older they are the less likely they’re going to have a problem with substances later in their life,” Humes said. “It’s kind of a critical number and that number has dropped as well.”
Humes said there has been an increase in depression and anxiety among students, with a total of 9.6% of students in the district reporting suicidal thoughts.
Humes believes this has also led students to experiment with drugs and alcohol.
“I truly believe there’s less students using substances,” she said. “They’re just more risky about it. It’s easier to access. We know when they think it’s not dangerous and that it’s easy to get, we know they’re more likely to use it.”
Surveys also looked at abuse of prescription medications among students as well, Humes said.
“It’s trending down, which of course is what we want to see,” she said. “Of course, very dangerous because if a kid gets a pill that has fentanyl in it, then the consequences can be huge.”
She said she believes continuing to work to prevent substance abuse and staging interventions for students who struggle with drugs and alcohol will help curb the problem.
She said this is not unique to USD 383 — it is happening around the nation.
“This problem is much bigger than us,” Humes said.