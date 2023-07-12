07122023-mer-new-subsnsuch-1
Subs-N-Such is currently at 1816 Claflin Road in Manhattan.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Subs-N-Such is temporarily saying goodbye after 41 years of sandwich making.

One of its two owners, Paula Kelly-Frey, posted Monday on the store’s Facebook page that they would be closing Subs-N-Such on July 31 and that they are looking for a new location.