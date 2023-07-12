Subs-N-Such is temporarily saying goodbye after 41 years of sandwich making.
One of its two owners, Paula Kelly-Frey, posted Monday on the store’s Facebook page that they would be closing Subs-N-Such on July 31 and that they are looking for a new location.
The sandwich shop is located in the Dara’s Corner Market convenience store off of Claflin Road, and the owner would like to make changes to the property that do not include the sandwich shop.
Kelly-Frey said that this is the third time in 31 years that the business has had to move locations because of landlords making property changes.
Because of this, they are looking to buy a property. They would prefer to stay in Manhattan but are not opposed to also opening a store in the nearby area. Kelly-Frey said a large reason for this is because of their difficulty finding a location in town without property tax outside their budget.
Kelly-Frey said she did not expect the overwhelming support and interactions on the post.
“We’re so little in the grand scheme of things that I didn’t think it would get quite as much notice as it has gotten,” Kelly-Frey said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 136 people reacted to the post, there were 93 comments and 112 people have reposted the announcement on their own accounts. Many of the comments were people suggesting different properties in the area.
Kelly-Frey and her husband, Darrin Frey, have owned the sub shop for the last 31 years. Kelly-Frey worked there in college when it was owned by a different couple. She said she has a lot of memories from over the years, including her daughter growing up.
“I know we like being in the community and it’s been a great place to raise our daughter,” Kelly-Frey said. “For all of our customers to help raise our daughter because they have definitely helped her with homework, boy troubles and fights with her parents. We would like to stay here.”