As home price growth speeds past income growth, housing in Manhattan is getting more expensive.
Manhattan city commissioners will take their first look at the housing market analysis beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1101 Poyntz Ave.
Meeting documents indicate six observations in the housing market analysis.
- Manhattan has a workforce housing problem. A worker has to earn $17.50 an hour or $35,000 per year to afford a two-bedroom house of safe and decent quality, plus utilities.
- There is a mismatch between what people can afford and what housing is being built. The median household income in Manhattan is $51,000, which, according to city documents, means that households can afford a $160,000 to $180,000 home. The median price for a new home is $329,000.
- Housing prices are increasing rapidly and the market is very competitive. The median sale price rose from $117,000 to $199,000, or more than 70 percent, since 2003, which is more than double the rate of increase for income.
- Residents are struggling to make monthly house payments. City officials found that 51% of renter households and 18% of homeowner households are burdened, paying more than 30% of income on housing costs.
- The condition of Manhattan’s older housing stock is a challenge, particularly for renters, yet rents are still unaffordable. In Manhattan, 66% of rental properties are in below-average condition by the Riley County Assessor.
- The region’s reliance on institutions creates unique housing challenges. Officials found that 57% of the City’s households rent, compared to 32% in the state and 35% in the nation. While rental units are in substandard condition, median rents are high. Landlords rent individual rooms, which raises their property value and makes it challenging to recover homes back to single-family homes. Additionally, decreased enrollment of the last several years has disrupted the market, leading to increased vacancy and decreases in the rents for the older rental housing stock.
City manager Ron Fehr said a challenge is having enough quality housing at a rate that’s affordable for a particular individual, saying, “That gets back to how you might identify whether its affordable of whether it’s suitable for where that person is, in the job spectrum,” Fehr said.
Five themes came from the data analysis to guide further conversations about housing in Manhattan.
- Ensure that available housing opportunities meet the needs of our growing and changing community.
- Help community thrive by ensuring all housing is healthy, fair and secure.
- Improve housing stability and attainability for people that have historically been marginalized, including people of color and people experiencing poverty.
- Create attainable housing options that attract and retain a dynamic, resilient workforce.
- Leverage housing investments to support walkability, accessibility and quality of life.
Fehr explained this a snapshot of housing in Manhattan and is an opportunity for a broader dialogue on how to create better opportunities and combat housing issues the city faces.