As summer deepens, 300 or so students are staying mentally active — and active in other ways as well.

Kathleen DelaCruz, curriculum coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, is working with students and staff members on a range of subjects this summer at several of the club’s sites. The subjects are the sorts of things students might study during the regular school year, ranging from the cultures of countries around the world to the rudimentary principles of physics.