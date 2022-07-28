As summer deepens, 300 or so students are staying mentally active — and active in other ways as well.
Kathleen DelaCruz, curriculum coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, is working with students and staff members on a range of subjects this summer at several of the club’s sites. The subjects are the sorts of things students might study during the regular school year, ranging from the cultures of countries around the world to the rudimentary principles of physics.
But the approaches to those subjects may look a bit different from what happens in a classroom.
“I think it helps them understand that learning stuff doesn’t stop when school ends,” DelaCruz said, and then she added: “We try not to make it seem like they’re in school.”
That includes using popsicle sticks to study engineering and architectural principles.
“Basic science,” DelaCruz said.
Unlike in previous years, the roster of approximately 300 students includes about 30 middle school students. The vast majority of children are in elementary school. DelaCruz said activities for the middle school students center on college and career preparation, financial stability and other topic areas.
During 2021, about 1,600 students participated in programs at the local Boys and Girls Club throughout the year, said Jennifer Rodgers, director of grants and program outcomes.
DelaCruz began working with the Manhattan club when she was a student at Kansas State University. She served as a program leader before taking on the more overarching position of program coordinator.
Reflecting on her work on a recent afternoon, she recalled the way “student-led play” helped to open up communication between children and adults.
“We had a game in which the students got to pick a toy, and the parents had to do what they said and play with them,” she said. “A lot of parents thought that was interesting because they got to step into the minds of their child.”
DelaCruz said activities in the club frequently prompt creativity from the children. She mentioned a program called Drama Matters.
“They learn different vocabulary from acting,” she said. “They also get to practice a play and create an alternative ending.”
DelaCruz said children also get to create their own plays in the program. She added that the summer’s overall theme for the summer is BGC Theater, focusing on activities related to movies.
DelaCruz said it was possible for children to carry the creativity they may have cultivated back to more structured classrooms in the fall.
“When a teacher asks a question, they’re more able to think outside the box,” she said.
Students said the club offered glimpses outside of their usual zones of activity.
“I always enjoy coming and seeing people from other districts I saw last summer,” said Jude, 11. Club officials didn’t provide the last name of the students. Students from the Manhattan-Ogden and Wamego school districts come to the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan.
Lillian, 8, also liked the way she could see beyond her usual surroundings in the club.
“We learn cultures, and we learn about the world,” she said.
Kolbi Washington, now a junior at Kansas State University, works as a program leader.
“In the art room right now, we’re doing Water Matters day,” she said. “It tells them why we need to protect our oceans and why we need to keep everything clean and throw our trash away.”
The art projects, Washington suggested, create a palpable way for students to imagine the oceans and other faraway bodies and concepts. She also described the way the students use multiple senses as they learn.
“We’ll use our hands for creative processes, we’ll use our ears to listen to music, and we’ll use our eyes to watch the videos,” she said.