OLATHE — A student at Olathe East High School shot a school administrator and a school resource officer Friday morning, police said. The suspected shooter, a young man, was also shot, authorities said.
Two individuals were in stable condition early Friday afternoon, expected to survive, according to Olathe Police Sgt. Joel Yeldell. The suspect was in custody. A media release from Overland Park Regional Medical Center indicated one individual was in critical condition. That statement did not indicate which person that was. However, Yeldell said previously that the SRO was at the hospital talking and stable.
“We have an SRO it sounds like who did his job,” Yeldell said.
The entire school was placed on lockdown and subsequently cleared out for the day, authorities said.
Kansas Sen. Cindy Holscher, an Overland Park Democrat, has a freshman at Olathe East. She expressed the difficulty of putting her feelings about the situation into words, calling it all “horrifying.”
“We just want our kids to be safe,” she said. “It’s all very surreal.”
As of 2 p.m. Friday, she was waiting with other families to reunite with her son at California Trail Middle, one of the established family reunification zones.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting. Yeldell characterized the interaction between the student and the administrator prior to the shooting as a relatively routine matter. He said the administrator who was shot is a man.
According to the hospital news release, all three individuals are adult males. Identities have not been made public.
The East school resource officer reported the firing of shots in the area of the front office at about 10:30 a.m.
“Obviously this is not something that happens every day, especially not in Olathe,” Yeldell said.
In an email to families, superintendent Brent Yeager said there had been some discussion about threats to other schools in the district, but they’re not considered “credible.”
“Please know that Olathe Police Department is aware and investigating all threats,” Yeager said. “At this time, we do not believe these to be credible threats.”
Investigation into the matter continues. A local division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is involved.