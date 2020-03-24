The unprecedented coronavirus situation is disrupting everyone’s lives, but the disruptions have the potential to deeply affect younger children during their formative years.
To help parents figure out how to best support their children and identify signs of potential anxiety or worry, The Mercury chatted with Abby Bowen, school psychologist at Amanda Arnold Elementary School. Bowen has been a state-certified school psychologist for 13 years and has lived in Manhattan since 2011. She said she and her husband, a small business owner who was forced to close temporarily, also have tried to shield the pressures of the crisis from their three kids.
“I wear both hats in this current crisis — as a school staff member supporting learning and kids’ mental health but also as a parent supporting my own kids’ well-being,” she said.
Q: What should parents do to explain this situation to their children, particularly if they’re at the elementary level?
A: “You know your children best. Let their questions be your guide as to how much information to provide. However, don’t avoid giving them the information that health experts identify as critical to ensuring your children’s health. Be patient — children and youth do not always talk about their concerns readily.
“When sharing information, it is important to make sure to provide facts without promoting a high level of stress, remind children that adults are working to address this concern and give children actions they can take to protect themselves. When talking to your children, stick to facts and reputable sources. The Center for Disease Control is factual in basis and is a good resource for this information.”
Q: How can parents reassure children who might be frightened, worried or anxious about the situation?
A: “I would suggest all parents to explicitly let kids know that you are available to answer questions or address concerns. Let them know that you will make the time to listen to them and be reassuring. I would do this with all kids, regardless of if they are demonstrating signs of worry or anxiety.
“Know signs of when kids may want to talk but haven’t said it. Examples may be if they hang around you while you are washing the dishes or doing laundry. Kids may want to talk a little bit and then come back later with more they want to discuss. This is normal!
“Avoid excessive television and internet coverage of the current situation and remind children that some stories may or may not be accurate. Be mindful of what is age appropriate for your children when watching the news. Monitor what you say in front of your children as it may not be appropriate for your children to worry about the same things you may be (i.e. financial stress, work stress, changes in childcare).”
Q: Is there anything else parents should avoid in talking with their children about coronavirus? If so, what?
“Try to avoid blame and stereotypes of groups of people. Be extra vigilant in monitoring what your children hear and read as it pertains to COVID-19. Remember that children pick up on our verbal and nonverbal reactions, so try and model these behaviors around your kids.
“Try and keep your discussions age-appropriate, but also use your children’s questions as your guide for future discussion.”
Q: How can parents help their children adjust to this abrupt change, being away from home?
A: “Try to have a predictable and loose schedule at home that allows for flexibility. Keep the schedule visible so kids can independently refer to it.
“Encourage your children to stay connected with their school and classroom teacher through each school’s continuous learning plans. Feel free to consult with school staff as necessary to help support your child’s learning. At home, engage your kids in setting attainable goals at home and promote ways to accomplish those goals. What are topics that interest them? What are they interested in accomplishing that day?”
Q. Without the social component of being in a classroom, in what ways can children continue to develop or retain their social health?
A: “Kids can continue to connect with friends and family in email or social media platforms. That being said, be sure to monitor your children’s use of social media to be appropriate. Engage in family games, books and activities. Also, encourage daily time outside and activity while continuing social distancing practices (yoga, basketball, walking, hikes, etc).”
Q: How can parents model good behaviors for their children?
“Kids are now relying on their parents almost as their sole role models. Use this opportunity to reinforce good hygiene and healthy lifestyle practices for protection. This includes washing hands, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, not sharing food, eating a well-balanced diet and maintaining a regular sleep schedule.”
Note: K-State Research and Extension also has a free online publication, “Disasters: Children’s Responses and Helping Them Recover,” to assist families going through traumatic situations. The publication is available online on the K-State Research and Extension bookstore.