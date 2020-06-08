Strong winds may have been a factor in a kayaker’s death in early May.
Area emergency crews responded to a report of a missing kayaker May 2 after his friends said he had been separated from the group.
Officials searched the area near the Tuttle Creek Off-Road Vehicle Park in Randolph through the evening. Search parties later found the body of Jose Francisco Ramos, 21, of Fort Riley Saturday night in Tuttle Creek Reservoir in the 9500 block of Secrest Road.
“Primarily we are (attributing) the weather conditions as the cause of the capsize,” a Riley County police official on the case said. “The wind conditions for the estimated time were 17 mph with gusts of 28 mph.”
The RCPD, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie County Water Rescue Team, the Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Rural Fire District, Kansas Wildlife and Parks, and the Army Corps of Engineer Rangers participated in the search.