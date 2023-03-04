In Kansas, there’s a song sung in springtime not by people, but by machines.
On Tuesday, the shrill wail of an outdoor warning siren will split the air, but thankfully, this time it’s only a test.
Emergency management officials across Kansas will sound community sirens at 10 a.m. Tuesday as part of a statewide preparedness effort for Severe Weather Awareness Week.
Supported by the Kansas Emergency Management Association and the state’s Division of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service is dedicating March 6-10 to provide information about the different modes of severe weather Kansas may experience during the spring and summer months.
Tuesday’s programming covers tornadoes and includes the statewide siren test. Sounding all sirens allows emergency officials to find out which ones need repaired before severe weather season ramps up in April. Kansas State University also will test the university alert system Tuesday. People who are signed up to receive K-State text alerts and other push notifications will get a test alert message at 10 a.m.
K-State emergency management specialist Savannah Greiner said she will write daily articles highlighting different severe weather hazards and safety information for students and staff on campus.
“I check the weather every day,” Greiner said. “When there is severe weather predicted, I watch it closely.”
Greiner said the university uses a combination of digital alerts, like text messages, as well as outdoor warning sirens that are connected to Riley County’s siren system, to notify students and staff of any kind of threatening weather or other emergency.
“I would want people to have access to weather alerts,” Greiner said. “I always stress that having some type of notification (on your phone) is really key.”
The K-State campus is no stranger to tornado activity. On June 11, 2008, the Manhattan campus was struck by a tornado after dark. The twister was wrapped in rain and nearly unseeable as it approached from the southwest, carving a path northeast across the city. The tornado reached peak intensity and size — up to a quarter-mile wide — as it crossed over Amherst Avenue around 11 p.m. Multiple homes in the Miller Ranch neighborhood were completely destroyed. Several buildings on campus suffered roof damage, and tree damage was widespread. The tornado was later rated an EF-4, with winds ranging from 166 to 200 miles per hour. It caused a total of $71 million in damage.
◊◊◊◊◊
Chad Omitt, National Weather Service Topeka warning coordination meteorologist, said Kansas still ranks second in the nation for frequency of tornadoes (behind No. 1 Oklahoma). Last year, Kansas had 56 tornadoes. That’s up from 39 in 2021 and only 17 in 2020.
Tornadoes have already been documented in the Sunflower State for 2023. On Feb. 26, a brief tornado touched down in Liberal, damaging several mobiles homes. Only minor injuries were reported.
Nobody was killed by tornadoes in the state last year, and only three injuries were reported, stemming from the April 29 tornado which struck Andover. That tornado was later rated an EF-3 based on damage assessments from National Weather Service meteorologists in Wichita. The Andover twister caused $4.5 million in damages to homes and businesses. It was also the strongest tornado to strike Kansas in 2022.
Last year, Kansas had 17 days with one or more tornadoes reported. Fourteen of those twisters occurred on April 29, with one staying on the ground for more than 21 miles across mostly rural land in Dickinson and Morris counties. The tornado, which was rated an EF-1, damaged several farmsteads in northern Morris County and eventually dissipated near the rural community of Parkerville.
In Riley County, 32 tornadoes have touched down since 1950. None of those caused any deaths, but 51 residents have been injured by tornadoes over that timeframe. In 2022, Riley County had two confirmed twisters, one of which spawned June 11, on the 14th anniversary of the 2008 Manhattan EF-4, over central Manhattan and damaged a few homes near the K-State campus. That tornado was later rated an EF-2, with estimated peak winds of 115 mph. It caused about $9.74 million in damage and was on the ground for about a quarter mile.
◊◊◊◊◊
Severe Weather Awareness Week covers more than just tornadoes. Monday’s programming is about preparedness topics for severe weather. Kansas emergency management officials stress that having a family emergency response plan is paramount in any kind of emergency. Families should assemble to-go bags filled with essential items like water and first-aid supplies in case of a weather emergency. National Weather Service meteorologists also encourage people to sign up for mobile weather alerts, and to have a NOAA weather radio as a backup for receiving watch and warning information.
Wednesday’s subject is lightning. The striking phenomenon kills an average of 20 people in the U.S. each year. So far, there have been zero deaths this year attributed to lightning strikes. Lightning is a massive spark of electricity in the atmosphere that can reach the ground at times. Inside a storm cloud are positive and negative charges, with air acting as an insulator between the two. When the differences in charges become too great, the insulating layer of air breaks down and electricity is rapidly discharged in the form of lightning. A single lightning bolt can reach temperatures of 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
Thursday’s programming goes over hail and wind threats. A severe thunderstorm warning may be issued if meteorologists detect a storm with wind gusts over 60 miles per hour, or hail at least an inch in diameter. Some supercell thunderstorms, which can top out above 40,000 feet in the atmosphere, can produce hail up to the size of softballs and straight-line winds exceeding 100 mph.
The largest hail stone on record fell on July 23, 2010, in Vivian, South Dakota. It measured eight inches in diameter and 18.625 inches in circumference. The record-smashing hailstone weighed nearly two pounds and broke the previous record for hail size and weight. The prior heaviest hailstone on record fell in Coffeyville, Kan. in September 1970; the ball of condensed ice and water weighed 1.67 pounds.
Last but not least, Friday’s topic for Severe Weather Awareness Week is flooding. National Weather Service and local emergency management officials stress that people “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” when driving in heavy rains. More than half of all flood-related deaths occur when a person drives their car into flood waters. Only six inches of moving water can sweep an adult off their feet, and a foot of water can carry away most vehicles. Two feet of rushing water can carry away heavier SUVs and trucks.
More information on Severe Weather Awareness Week can be found online at weather.gov/top/swaw. To sign up for K-State text alerts, people can go to k-state.edu/police/alerts.