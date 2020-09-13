Stormont-Vail Health is partnering with K-State to build a 55,000-square-foot medical office building and simulation lab that will be used in part to train students in the school’s planned physician assistant program.
The Topeka-based medical facility signed the agreement with Kansas State University Sept. 1 for the academic partnership and to secure the purchase of land at the K-State Research Park.
K-State’s College of Health and Human Sciences will work with the hospital to develop and operate a simulation lab used to train physician assistant students along with other medical professionals, according to a news release. The lab will have adult, pediatric, infant and trauma simulators. Stormont Vail Health also will provide input to curriculum development and facilitate real-world experiences.
The K-State Physician Assistant Program is slated to begin in spring 2021.
Stormont Vail Health purchased land in the research park and plans to construct a medical office complex to be completed in fall 2022.
Stormont Vail operates Cotton O’Neil regional clinics in Manhattan.
“This space will allow us to bring our current Cotton O’Neil team together and create space into which we will grow and offer new and expanded services in Manhattan,” Stormont Vail president and CEO Rob Kenny said.
The new medical campus will be just across the street from the simulation lab on 7 acres at the K-State Research Park in the university’s Edge Collaboration District — a partnership between Kansas State University, the KSU Foundation, the Manhattan city government, and the state of Kansas.