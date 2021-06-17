One campus, many clinics.
Officials with Stormont Vail Health and Manhattan-area community partners ceremonially broke ground at the site of the forthcoming Manhattan Medical Campus Wednesday. The 79,000-square-foot facility will be on nearly 7 acres at K-State’s Research Park at 1325 Research Park Drive, across the street from another Stormont Vail project for a medical office complex and Kansas State University simulation lab.
Stormont Vail President and CEO Dr. Rob Kenagy said the facility will house 22 different clinics, including internal medicine, behavioral health, neurology, digestive health and reconstructive surgery to name a few. The campus also will feature imaging services, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and 3-D mammography for women, as well as infusion services.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to bring all of our clinic providers together and expand the services that we have to offer,” Kenagy said.
The estimated cost for the project is $38.3 million. Kenagy said this project is separate from the Topeka-based healthcare organization’s partnership with the Manhattan Surgical Hospital and will not mean a change in surgery facilities.
“Having all of our clinic providers, doctors, nurses, all together under one roof, and having the space to expand, facilitates interaction between the groups, and facilitates an opportunity for patients to see multiple providers in the same location if they need to,” Kenagy said.
Stormont Vail operates Cotton O’Neil regional clinics in Manhattan. The new medical campus is slated to open in the summer of 2023 and will have 115 employees, with a payroll of $18 million.
Officials with the healthcare organization said the project will generate $7.3 million in salaries for construction workers and contribute another $10.7 million in additional economic benefit to the community.
Stormont Vail board chairwoman Brenda Mills said this project “has been a long time coming,” with plans and discussion dating back to 2012.
“COVID kind of stopped things a little bit, but we are ready to roll and get this project going,” Mills said. “It’s great when you see a project like this where you have folks from the business community and from the university coming together to work on this with Stormont.”
About 50 people attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including design and architecture representatives and members of the clinic team who were standing in what will become their new workplace.
Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce president Jason Smith said the numbers provided by Stormont Vail regarding the economic impact of the new facility “are substantial by any measure.”
“I’ve been in economic development for over 25 years, and those are big, big numbers, particularly for a community of this size,” Smith said.
Smith said a community-wide strategic planning effort done three years ago identified healthcare as a key economic element.
“It was identified in that strategy that Manhattan was lacking in not just healthcare facilities, but professionals,” Smith said. “This is a project that helps us address both of those needs.”