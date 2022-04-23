TOPEKA — Despite supply chain difficulties, Manhattan Medical Campus is on schedule for its planned completion date of August 2023, Stormont Vail officials said Wednesday.
The Topeka-based hospital, which has clinics and other health-care facilities all over northeast Kansas, invited Manhattan leaders to spend the day in the hospital to see its inner workings and hear more details about its expansion in the Little Apple.
The 77,000-square-foot medical office is taking shape on North Manhattan Avenue. It will have three floors that will house 23 providers and 14 medical specialty clinics, including internal medicine, behavioral health, neurology, weight management and digestive health. The campus also will feature imaging services, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and 3-D mammography for women, as well as infusion services. The estimated cost for the project is $38.3 million. Stormont-Vail is a not-for-profit company.
The facility is next to the Kansas Department of Agriculture building at the K-State Research Park on North Manhattan Avenue. It’s across the street from another Stormont Vail project for a medical office complex and Kansas State University simulation lab, which will help train nursing and physician assistant students.
Stormont Vail has had a presence in Manhattan for 10 years now, officials said. It operates the Cotton O’Neil regional clinics in Manhattan. Those clinics will move to the new building when it opens, and Stormont Vail intends to hire about 10 additional providers, said vice president and regional administrator Mary Martell, who is a K-State alum and based in Manhattan.
“I think there is a kind of confluence of things that are happening right now,” Martell said. “The focus on agriculture and food safety and biosecurity and the health of humans and all of these things coming together in a really unique way in the region and the university is the foundation of all of that.”
She mentioned that the north part of the K-State campus is a great location for the new office.
“Part of our partnership with K-State is being on the campus, in return for that, we support the mission of the university,” Martell said. “We do so with the physician assistant program and with our simulation lab and future projects, as well.”
Market research showed that there is a need for more providers in areas such as primary care, cardiology, infectious disease, rheumatology and psychiatry, Martell said.
The project is separate from the Topeka-based healthcare organization’s partnership with the Manhattan Surgical Hospital, in which it has a 49% stake, and will not change that facility.
The new medical campus, which broke ground in June, will have 115 employees, with a payroll of $18 million.
Officials with the healthcare organization said the project will generate $7.3 million in salaries for construction workers.
Stormont Vail has a 13-county service area, Kenagy said. This week the hospital signed a non-binding letter of intent to negotiate taking control of Geary Community Hospital. That hospital currently is under the control of the county government and the hospital board of trustees. According to the letter, the county would still own the hospital building and lease it to Stormont Vail.