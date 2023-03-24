Supercell thunderstorms — the ones that can spawn tornadoes — are alive.
So said National Weather Service-Topeka warning coordination meteorologist Chad Omitt, who gave the annual storm spotter presentation to about 40 people at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters Thursday evening.
“When I do these talks, I try to introduce the concept of these thunderstorms and cloud features by sort of describing the thunderstorm as being alive,” Omitt said. “It’s alive. It breathes, is what I mean by that.”
Omitt was referring to the process of outflow and inflow, the mechanism which a thunderstorm featuring a rotating updraft survives on. A rotating storm “inhales” warm humid air and “exhales” cold dry air as it cycles. As long as there’s enough supply of warm humid air and wind shear, a rotating thunderstorm can survive for hours.
It’s in this rotating updraft where hail is formed, as water droplets tumble and freeze together upon impact with each other. As the ice congeals into larger and larger shapes, it eventually falls from the storm, smashing into the earth at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
Omitt said about 50% of rotating thunderstorms, also called supercells, produce tornadoes. Kansas is still second in the nation for frequency of tornadoes, behind No. 1 tornado state Oklahoma. Last year, the Sunflower State had 56 tornadoes, up from 39 in 2021 and only 17 in 2020. Omitt said seven of the last 10 years have been below average for tornadoes in Kansas, but a “below average” year can still see violent tornadoes.
Last year, Andover was impacted by an EF-3 tornado on April 29. It was the strongest tornado to strike Kansas last year, and caused $4.5 million in damages to homes and businesses.
Omitt’s presentation included colorful imagery of storm clouds, showcasing different formations such as shelf clouds, which can indicate linear thunderstorm modes, as well as supercells, which can take on a “mothership” or “stacked plates” appearance as they twist in the atmosphere. Photos of storms were placed side-by-side with radar imagery to help Omitt explain how the two images correspond.
“Your perspective is critical for understanding what it is you’re looking at,” Omitt said. “Understanding what direction you’re looking is critical to understanding the cloud features that you’re seeing, and then understanding the processes going on within the thunderstorm.”
When looking at a supercell storm on radar, it may appear to have a hook at the southern end, which indicates rotation within the cell. In person, there are a few visual cues that a tornado may be imminent. Omitt said the best sign is organized, persistent vertical rotation, however some storm modes make in-person viewing almost impossible.
A high-precipitation supercell, for example, features a lot more rain than what scientists refer to as a “textbook” or classic supercell. The extra rain can obscure any cloud features and make storm spotting more difficult. A high-precipitation storm may look something like a kidney bean on radar; a tornado may be present in the small notch along the eastern side of the “bean.”
“True funnels will be more obvious,” Omitt said, explaining that there are a few tornado lookalikes, including gustnadoes, which are the product of winds gusting out from a thunderstorm.
Gustnadoes are mostly harmless and typically last about a minute. Omitt also mentioned scud clouds, or “stratocumulus under deck,” which are the non-dangerous ragged clouds that can materialize underneath storms. He additionally brought forth the acronym S.L.C., which is short slang for “scary looking clouds,” a term popularized by storm chasers.
U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Johnathan Scholberg attended the storm spotter show with his daughter, Lucy. Scholberg and his family have lived in Manhattan for about three months. He is a Chinook helicopter pilot at Fort Riley, and Scholberg said weather is a “very big part” of his passion.
“We have annual classes we have to take that scratch the surface of this stuff,” Scholberg said.
Scholberg and his family previously lived in El Paso, Texas, before moving to the Flint Hills. He said he was glad to be living in an area where thunderstorms are more widespread. Eleven-year-old Lucy Scholberg said the closest thing she ever saw to a tornado while living in El Paso was a dust devil on her eighth birthday.
“I like to go weather watching with my dad,” Lucy Scholberg said. Her father, who is a licensed Skywarn storm spotter in several states, said he’s looking forward to peak storm season in May and June.
“When I was younger, I would chase (storms),” Johnathan Scholberg said. “Now, I think it’s more useful for me just to sit somewhere and say, ‘This is what I’m observing.’”
The National Weather Service relies on storm spotters to relay what they’re witnessing on the ground to scientists tracking storms on radar. Omitt said there is “no substitution” for accurate ground truth reports during severe weather season.
Chasing storms is not necessarily condoned by the National Weather Service, however chasers often contribute valuable photos and video to help scientists gauge the severity of a storm and track its movement. The difference lies in positioning — a storm spotter will sit in one location and view a storm approaching them, while a storm chaser actively pursues the phenomenon in their vehicle.
Lucy Scholberg wants to go storm chasing.
“It would be very cool to watch (a tornado) form,” Lucy said.