A clearer picture is emerging of the damage caused by Wednesday’s severe weather.
Officials spent Thursday and Friday cleaning up the Manhattan area as well as assessing damage, including roofs, signs and trees. The storm also caused power outages, fires and led to some schools being closed briefly.
Area damage/outages
Riley County Emergency Manager Russel Stukey said most of the damage reported Wednesday was from fallen trees and power lines. Stukey said it may be several days before officials have an estimate of the damage across the county, because of how widespread it is. Stukey encouraged people to stay away from downed power lines, even days after the storm, as they could still pose a danger.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, about 230 Manhattan residents remained without power. Evergy officials said most customers’ power was restored by Thursday morning, but restoration times are unknown because of the volume of outages and vast affected area. Statewide, about 200,000 people had no power at the peak of the outages late Wednesday.
At Fort Riley, Garrison Public Affairs Officer Steve Elstrom said straight-line winds damaged more than 80 base facilities and numerous homes. He said most of the damage is minor, involving things like siding and shingles. Power lines and tree limbs also were down across the base. Elstrom said a widespread power outage affected the base for several hours Wednesday evening, and power was restored to “all but a few places” by 3 a.m. Thursday.
Manhattan Fire officials said their crews responded to 63 calls in a 24-hour period starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. In a statement Thursday, deputy fire chief Ryan Almes said smoke and ash from fires west of the city generated a large number of 911 calls, although no structure fires occurred in Manhattan. The only fires reported Wednesday evening were small ones caused by downed power lines sparking on trees and vegetation.
Almes said the department doubled up on staff because of the high volume of 911 calls. Emergency dispatch operations were in place until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
School cleanup
Kansas State University workers spent Thursday clearing fallen trees and limbs around the campus. University spokeswoman Michelle Geering said Edwards Hall was hardest hit, as that building lost part of its roof under high winds. Edwards Hall holds offices for Human Capital Services, K-State Police and the Division of Public Safety.
A few other buildings on campus sustained roof and window damage. Geering said falling debris damaged some fleet vehicles.
At the K-State Salina campus, she said a power outage was the main concern. Debris from a collapsed structure across the street from the campus needed to be cleared before power could be restored. Road signs also were blown down across the campus. Geering said damage assessments at both locations continued Friday.
The Manhattan-Ogden school board canceled its Wednesday meeting because of the weather warnings. The regular meeting is rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, while the work session has not been reset. Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said the storm knocked down several trees on district property, and two buildings sustained roof damage, but the cleanup “won’t be too Herculean to overcome.”
Reid said one door to a building “went for a ride” as the wind blew it off its frame, and other roof and trim pieces blew away. He said the tornado warning for Riley County came down while district buses were running secondary routes. He said bus drivers diverted students to the nearest shelter spots and waited for the storm to pass before resuming their routes.
The district dismissed elementary school students from class later after the storm passed. Eight district buildings were without power overnight Wednesday; Reid said crews restored power Thursday. He said district officials sent an emergency notification to families, alerting them of the severe weather threat and bus route delays. He said his transportation staff were “rockstars” Wednesday as they dealt with deteriorating weather conditions and followed emergency procedures.
“At the end of the day, everybody got where they needed to be, safely,” Reid said.
USD 378 closed Riley County Grade School on Thursday after damage to the roof of the building. USD 378 superintendent Cliff Williams said an HVAC unit on the roof blew over. The grade school was the only district building closed because of weather damage. USD 378 schools returned to normal operations Friday.
Manhattan Area Technical College also was closed Thursday, however remote classes continued as normal.
Big weather day
The cause of much of the damage in Kansas Wednesday was a line of thunderstorms spanning the length of the state and featuring intense winds.
Weather instruments measured a 94-mph wind gust at Fort Riley, and an 88-mph gust in Manhattan.
The fastest wind speed recorded in Kansas Wednesday was a 100-mph gust at the Russell Municipal Airport. A 95-mph gust was measured about 3 miles east of New Cambria, a community just east of Salina. The Salina Regional Airport recorded an 89-mph gust.
High winds pushed wildfires across portions of Russell, Ellis, Rooks and Osborne counties. More than 390,000 acres in total burned as of Thursday, according to the Kansas Forest Service. Fires that stretched over 150 square miles destroyed 10 homes. The wind-driven smoke settled on Manhattan and cities to the east, leading to unhealthy and moderate air quality advisories for a large part of the state Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Riley County at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as the radar indicated rotation in the line of advancing thunderstorms. The Mercury observed rotating clouds just west of the city near Colbert Hills Golf Course, but the circulation did not touch the ground. Officials reported no tornadoes in Kansas from Wednesday’s storms.
In addition, Manhattan broke a temperature record. The high temp reached 77 on Wednesday, which broke the previous record of 69 set in 2002.