Severe thunderstorms with powerful winds on Wednesday led to widespread power outages, some event cancellations, fires and a variety of damage including the Festival of Lights tree.
The National Weather Service office issued a rare December tornado warning for Manhattan for part of the afternoon Wednesday as a line of severe thunderstorms packing intense winds swept across eastern Kansas.
The Mercury observed high wind gusts estimated around 70 miles per hour near the Colbert Hills Golf Course on the west side of Manhattan as the storm crossed over Riley County. Manhattan-area storm chaser Chip Redmond told The Mercury he spotted a wall cloud — which is often an indicator of a rotating thunderstorm — over Tuttle Creek Lake. But Riley County Emergency Management director Russel Stukey said Thursday there was no sighted tornado.
After the rotating part of the storm dissipated, intense rainfall driven by high winds struck the city, causing blinding conditions for motorists. Following the storm, residents reported damage including downed tree limbs and street signs across the city.
Stukey said most of the damage was from fallen trees. He said the county would begin its damage assessment Thursday.
“Even though it’s the next day, people should keep their distance from any down power lines,” he said. “Don’t mess with them, don’t drive over it. Be extra cautious around power lines.”
In Blue Earth Plaza, the centerpiece of the Festival of Lights fell as the tree went down around 12:30 p.m. because of the strong winds.
Festival of Lights organizer and fundraiser Belinda Snyder said the tree, which the organization has used for nine years, sustained damage “pretty much everywhere,” and the group wouldn’t put up the tree again this year.
Snyder said the organization would likely need to purchase a new bottom for the tree.
Residents noted power outages in Manhattan, as well as Junction City and Fort Riley.
Evergy spokeswoman Gina Penzig said about 200,000 of the company’s 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri were without power at the peak of the outages. She didn’t have the specific peak numbers for Manhattan.
Evergy restored much of the power in Manhattan by Wednesday evening, but the company’s online outage map still showed 666 customers across the city still didn’t have power as of 9:15 a.m. Thursday.
The Mercury was without power for much of Wednesday evening, so it was unable to print newspapers in time for the post office’s same-day delivery deadline on Thursday. Subscribers will receive the paper in the mail Friday.
The main threat associated with Wednesday’s line of storms was straight-line winds. The National Weather Service office in Goodland, in western Kansas, recorded a 90-mph wind gust near the community of Lenora in Norton County.
Smoke from fires caused by sparks from power lines led to air quality issues across the Manhattan area Wednesday evening. Winds remained consistently over 30 mph well past dark.
“We had numerous grass fires caused by arcing, power lines down,” Stukey said. “The majority of the smoke came from western Kansas, though. The wind was holding the smoke to the ground when normally it would rise higher into the atmosphere.”
Because of the weather conditions, Kansas State University officials postponed finals on Wednesday afternoon. K-State planned to hold final exams as scheduled on Thursday.
The KSU Salina campus experienced weather damage, according to a text alert from the university, but officials have not indicated any severity of the damage.
The Manhattan-Ogden School District postponed Wednesday’s scheduled board meeting. Officials have not yet rescheduled it.
RCPD canceled Wednesday evening’s jail visitation because of the weather and power outages.
In addition to the warning, Riley County was in a tornado watch until 8 p.m. A high wind warning was in effect for much of eastern and central Kansas for the full day Wednesday. A red flag warning also was in effect, with sustained winds from the south at up to 40 mph and gusts over 70.