As coronavirus continues to make its way around the world, some local stores are taking preemptive measures to avoid spreading the disease and surrounding panic.
Starbucks announced it has stopped allowing customers to bring reusable cups from home. Instead, customers will receive paper cups.
The company will still honor the 10-cent discount for customers who show their reusable cups, but they’ll get their drinks in disposable cups.
“Due to health safety, Starbucks is unable to accept personal cups for the time being,” said a sign posted on the drive-through of the Bluemont Avenue cafe. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience.”
A similar sign was posted at the Starbucks inside Manhattan’s Target. The company instituted the ban in stores across North America, as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
“We are optimistic this will be a temporary situation,” said Rossann Williams, Starbucks’ president of company-operated businesses in the United States and Canada, in an open letter posted on the company’s website.
Meanwhile, Dillon’s stores have begun limiting the number of cleaning and sanitizing products customers can purchase at once to ensure the stores can keep those items stocked.
A note on the Dillon’s website said the following: “Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of sanitization, cold and flu related products to five each per order. Your order may be modified at time of pickup or delivery.”
Local Walmart, HyVee and Target stores don’t have limitations on those products so far, but those chains have reported difficulty in keeping products stocked.
Local managers for those stores didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Five Below also instituted a 5-product limit for hand sanitizer.