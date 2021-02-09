After being fully vaccinated, Stoneybrook Assisted Living and Memory Care residents can start having in-person visits Wednesday.
“This is easily the best announcement I’ve ever had the privilege to make,” Troy Shaw, executive director at Stoneybrook, said in a statement. “Our residents and their families are so excited to be able to visit face-to-face again, and we are delighted to welcome them back into the community.”
Stoneybrook, at 2029 Little Kitten Ave., hasn't allowed visitors beyond caregivers since last March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The policy change comes after residents and staff members received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
After the second shot, Stoneybrook waited 14 days "to ensure the vaccine had enough time to be fully effective" before allowing visitors.
Shaw said visitation policies include testing visitors for COVID-19 when they arrive, and asking them to wear a facemask and practice social distancing. Stoneybrook also will require scheduled visits.
The COVID-19 vaccine was not mandatory for Stoneybrook residents, but Shaw says seniors did not hesitate to opt-in.
“Overall, our elders were very excited to receive the vaccine,” Shaw said. “In fact, many of them saw getting vaccinated as a civic duty. They wanted to protect themselves as well as their friends and neighbors. It’s actually been quite inspiring.”