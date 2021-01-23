Kansas State University students can expect to follow many of the same health protocols from the fall as they return for the spring semester.
K-State residence halls officially opened Friday, and students had to sign up for check-in times beforehand. Associate vice president for student life Derek Jackson said spring check-in typically takes less “people-power” than in the fall.
“Friday is the first big day. There may be close to 1,000 students moving in that day,” Jackson said. “On Saturday, we’ll probably see close to that number.”
All students, new or returning, will be expected to follow campus COVID-19 protocols. K-State’s Department of Housing and Dining Services sent an email to students which outlined move-in procedures. Jackson said the same rules from last semester apply to dining as well.
“If you’re going to a dining center, please wear your mask until you sit down to eat your meal,” Jackson said. “No tables of four either, as we’re trying to keep group sizes small.”
Students also cannot host guests from outside of campus at dining centers. Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students, said university officials have put all their processes in place to make sure they are mitigating the spread of the coronavirus, from installing specialized air sanitizing machines in all high-traffic buildings to wearing masks.
“We have about 2,400 students living in our residence halls this spring, and we’re fortunate that we did not see disease spread in those halls this past fall semester,” Lane said.
Returning students will not walk immediately into their spring classes, however. Beginning Monday, the university will implement remote instruction for the first two weeks of the semester. Residence and dining halls will be in full operation for students during this time, and K-State will shift back to hybrid learning mode on Feb. 8.
“Given the surge we’ve seen in cases (of COVID-19) and the amount of spread that might’ve occurred over the holidays, I think that was the right decision to make,” Lane said. “We all need to recognize that we’re still in the tunnel, and we still have a difficult path to go before we get to the light at the end.”
Lane said university officials have been working in close coordination with the Riley County Health Department in their approach to disease mitigation. He said it is a comprehensive approach, with consistent messaging on COVID-19 safety and testing through the “Every Wildcat a Wellcat” campaign. The Wellcat program offers welcome kits, which include face coverings and hand sanitizer, to students. Lane said there is ample space for students who need to quarantine or isolate on campus, and the university has increased its asymptomatic testing efforts.
“Rather than just asking students to go to Lafene Health Center to get a test, we’re taking those tests to where students are,” Lane said. “Dining centers, the student union, the recreation center. … Students going about their daily routine will see those messages, and the hope is that gets them to spend a few minutes on a (coronavirus) test.”
Jackson said the university conducted almost 20,000 coronavirus tests last semester, and early detection is critical for stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“We get a 24-hour response typically for asymptomatic testing,” Jackson said. “If you do test positive, we’ll put you in an isolation spot ... and continue our care for the student.”
Jackson said students in quarantine or isolation receive hot meals each day as part of their on-campus care, and the university provides off-campus isolation spaces as well. He said they saw up to 90 students either quarantined or isolated during the fall semester.
“Right now we’ve got four students in isolation, and two of those are off campus,” Jackson said.
Dawson Wagner, senior mass communications major, is a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity and served as president of the Greek organization for 2020. He now lives off campus and said most students who pledged to the fraternity and other Greek life organizations will be fully moved in by Monday. He said he has felt a lift in spirits among the people he has talked to about the massive changes brought upon by the pandemic.
“I definitely think there’s some restlessness in regard to wanting to go back to normalcy,” Wagner said. “People say that, but it’s truly never going to be the same again.”
He said he handled a lot of crisis management during his time in leadership, having to make sure more than 60 people could live safely in a house during a pandemic. He said the fraternity did have a couple of outbreaks of the virus last semester but is now clear to have physically-distanced chapter meetings.
“My sanity was definitely tested at some points, but I’m thankful I was able to prevail,” Wagner said. “Now I’m just giving back any way I can.”
Wagner said it felt kind of strange to only have one class on campus, while all his other courses were online. His minor is in drone cinematography, and he said his drone-flying class would meet by Bill Snyder Family Stadium to fly drones in an outlined space.
“Just to do something different other than sit through lectures is nice,” Wagner said.
Wagner said he hopes life will be closer to normal later this year, as he explores summer internship options with television stations in the state.
Lane said the pandemic has reinforced to him the value of in-person interactions, and the importance of informing students of the resources available to them.
“It’s about intentionally making sure that we’re reaching out to students,” Lane said. “Just to let them know they’re not alone, and there’s a lot of services out there to help support their academic goals.”
Lane said the university will be launching an online wellbeing platform through campus counseling services. The “You @ KSU” program will be available for students, faculty and staff, and he said it will hopefully be up and running by early February.
“The program will provide tons of helpful and engaging wellbeing articles, individually tailored to personal interests,” Lane said.
As residence halls become populated again, Lane said he is optimistic about the spring semester.
“I’ve just seen so many examples of the resiliency our students and faculty have demonstrated over the past few months,” Lane said. “We’ve all gone through challenging experiences in that time; it’s truly remarkable.”