The Manhattan Mercury has taken a step toward normal digital operation, asking readers on its website to register for free access.
TheMercury.com for several years has required readers to subscribe to access full site’s content. As the coronavirus pandemic took hold, The Mercury took down its paywall, allowing unlimited access as a public service.
“We asked readers to consider buying a subscription to support our ability to provide local professional journalism, but we wanted to support the community by publishing important information for everyone to access during a public health crisis,” Mercury publisher Ned Seaton said.
On Tuesday TheMercury.com began requiring readers to register -- using an email address and a password of their own creation -- to access the content. There is no cost to register. Existing subscribers can use their current usernames and passwords.
“We’ll use those email addresses to contact readers later with subscription offers. We will keep those addresses to ourselves and not sell them to any third parties,” Seaton said.
The timetable for returning to a subscription-access website has not yet been determined.