Aug. 12—The Manhattan-Ogden school district will require students, teachers and staff to wear masks while inside district buildings for the first five weeks of the school year regardless of their vaccination status.
The board approved the mask requirement Wednesday as part of the district reopening plan. The board's vote includes a stipulation that district officials review their COVID-19 mitigation efforts no later than Sept. 24. By that time, administrators will have a better idea of how the coronavirus is impacting the community and will review their policies.
Board members voted 6-1 in favor. Brandy Santos was the sole "no" vote. She said she wanted to see the district reopening plan changed back to its original language which only "strongly encouraged" unvaccinated people to wear masks inside district buildings. Those who are fully vaccinated would not need to wear masks in the previous plan. Santos said she felt as though district officials were treading too closely to making medical decisions for other people.
"I don't want to be a district that dismisses parents' rights to make the best choice for their child," Santos said. "We are a public entity, and we have an obligation to provide children an education and not disenfranchise any sector of our community."
Santos said while she believes district officials, fellow board members and the rest of the community "should do everything we can to mitigate COVID-19," she does not believe a health crisis supersedes anyone's rights. Santos became emotional as she shared with the board that a close friend died from COVID-19 last year.
"I know the devastation that COVID can cause, and I recognize why there is an overwhelming need to mitigate this horrible virus," Santos said.
Santos cited fellow board member Curt Herrman from the Aug. 4 board meeting as saying the district "has a responsibility to keep kids safe." Herrman reiterated his support for the reopening plan with the mask mandate included, and said he based his decision on the expertise of professionals on the district's medical advisory committee. That committee includes Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs and K-State's Lafene Health Center director Kyle Goerl. Board members Jurdene Coleman and Karla Hagemeister also are on the committee.
"I'm relying on human beings, the professionals on the medical advisory team," Herrman said. "I'm not relying on a Google search to make this decision."
Herrman said pandemics can be stopped by collective action. Hagemeister said the overall goal is to keep students in classrooms for five days a week.
"That has been established for us, that is what we think is best for our kids, and that's what we ultimately want," Hagemeister said.
The Kansas legislature passed a law earlier this year barring remote or distance learning options for school districts. This law does not affect students enrolled in the Manhattan Virtual Academy. Hagemeister said the board only has one employee — district superintendent Marvin Wade — and that they tasked him with maintaining in-person school operations for a full five-day week.
"I want to recognize that we have tasked him with that, and he has brought his response to us," Hagemeister said. "I want people to understand that I have faith in Dr. Wade and the team he's worked with. I trust his professional judgment."
The district reopening plan also includes continued virus mitigation steps including frequent handwashing, the use of hand sanitizing stations, physical distancing when applicable, and avoiding physical contact like high-fives and hugs. Children with special needs or speech impediments who cannot wear masks are given clear face shields to wear instead, and Plexiglass dividers remain set up in some classrooms. District custodians will sanitize all touchable surfaces in schools, from playground equipment to door knobs, and air filters will be changed regularly for improved ventilation.
Board member Darell Edie said this was "by far one of the hardest votes" taken by the board. He said he "doesn't really believe" in the effectiveness of masks, but at the same time the board and district "have to do everything we can to protect students and teachers."
"As a board, we have to make a best guess of what to do for our students," Edie said. "I think I understand and can appreciate where others' thoughts are, and I'm okay with that."
Board vice president Kristin Brighton, who attended the meeting via phone, said she is in favor of the reopening plan because the medical advisory committee "has given no reason not to respect their information."
"I know children wearing masks is not a perfect scenario, but like my colleagues said, we have to do everything possible to keep them safe," Brighton said. "I do not want to have to close buildings due to them being understaffed or because we have lots of sick children."
Board member Katrina Lewison also joined the meeting by phone. She said she would like to see a point in the future "where our district is not wearing masks," but she said she doesn't see that happening until the vaccination rate in Riley County increases over the current rate of roughly 50%.
"If our community can truly continue to move forward and improve the vaccination status ... perhaps we can review the mask mandate," Lewison said. "I would like to see a timeline where we review our pandemic policy and our mask policy."
Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said district administrators will likely have enough data on the local spread of the virus by Sept. 15, and that his hope would be to not extend the mask mandate beyond Sept. 24. Wade said the 15th "may work well" in terms of gathering and analyzing data.
"I think we'll see how well this is working by then," Wade said.
Board president Jurdene Coleman said the district "has a duty to protect all of our staff and students, even if they're not asking for it." She mentioned how at the Aug. 4 meeting, several people who spoke publicly cited lower COVID-19 death rates among children as reasons not to mandate masks.
"I can't see how one person's death is not enough for me to take action," Coleman said. "If one or 12 or 50 aren't enough, what is the threshold? That's not something I want to debate."
The same pandemic protocols will apply for sports and other school activities, in conjunction with rules from the Kansas State High School Activities Association. Classes start in USD 383 on Aug. 18.