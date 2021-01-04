Jan. 4—Manhattan Regional Airport improvements and economic impacts of COVID-19 dominated the conversation between Manhattan city commissioners and state lawmakers Monday.
Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, along with Reps. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan; Suzi Carlson, R-Clay Center; Mike Dodson, R-Manhattan; and Ron Highland, R-Wamego, joined commissioners via Zoom ahead of the 2021 legislative session, which starts next week.
City Manager Ron Fehr outlined a few of the commission's initiatives for the new year, including the airport runway project. Fehr said the design portion of the main runway replacement has begun, and construction would not begin until 2022 or 2023. Fehr said the runway needs to maintain specific dimensions to support Fort Riley and accommodate larger aircraft.
"The main runway is 7,000 feet long and 150 feet wide," Fehr said. "We believe we do need that wide of a runway; it will be key for being able to fully service Fort Riley's needs."
Fehr said 2019 was a record year for the airport, with nine flights a day at peak activity. Now it is down to two flights a day, both of which go to Dallas-Ft. Worth. Airport director Jesse Romo said Manhattan is following a national trend and feeling the same pain everyone else is in terms of less air travel. Romo said the airport had about 80,000 people fly out in 2019. Official numbers for 2020 have not yet been released, but Romo said the estimate is in the low 30,000 range of people flying.
"Less people flying means less people buying coffee, renting cars, stuff like that," Romo said. "There's also less fuel sales. ... It's definitely a trickle effect."
Romo told legislators the airport has received quite a bit of funding made possible by the CARES Act, and that they have the remainder of those funds to help them through 2021. Romo also said flights to Chicago from Manhattan could return by spring or summer, pending a decision from American Airlines as systemwide reductions are made. Romo said business travel makes up a good portion of the airport's market, and they should see a rebound in that area this year.
Fehr also mentioned the formation of a housing advisory board, which would look at the housing challenges in the community and explore how the city could help with providing affordable housing components. Carlin said that perhaps a review of zoning for multi-residential homes was needed, and said she was concerned about the cost of weatherizing older buildings.
Hawk said he is serving on the Ways and Means committee again, and that a critical piece to the puzzle for the new year will be issues with unemployment. Hawk said Riley County had one of the lower rates for unemployment. For October 2020, the unemployment rate in Manhattan was 4.1%, with the county rate at 4.2%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
"The biggest issue will be deciding a budget," Hawk said. "We still don't know what those revenues are going to be. ... We're hoping for that new stimulus to help backfill."
Highland and Dodson are both on the committee for Commerce, Labor, and Economic Development. Highland said he looks forward to "hassling the commerce department daily."
"They need to be held accountable for the money going out their doors," Highland said.
Dodson said he will be talking with fellow legislators about what to do if the state tax revenues continue to come ahead of projections. In October, the state took in $108 million more than estimated for the first quarter of the fiscal year. Dodson was elected to the House seat for District 67 in November.
"Hopefully I can learn a few things and make a little bit of difference while I'm there," Dodson said.
Highland is also chairman of the water committee, and said water is a complicated issue in Kansas. Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said the city cannot lose sight of the flooding issue or the mitigation tactics implemented.
"All we can do is mitigate as that water comes down and potentially causes more problems," Estabrook said. "It's going to be a continuing problem well after pandemic."
Mayor Usha Reddi told lawmakers she wants to make sure the local government has the money available to make sure the city has enough staff to take care of daily business.
"Sometimes the needs of Manhattan are very different than the needs of Kansas," Reddi said.
Manhattan city commissioners have their first meeting of 2021 at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Kansas legislature is scheduled to convene on Jan. 11.