Winter weather in Kansas can change drastically from the start of a day to its end. State weather officials encourage people to travel with some emergency supplies this holiday season.

 Courtesy photo

The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date.

“Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.

