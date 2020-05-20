Kansas will loosen restrictions Friday to allow for slightly larger gatherings and the opening of leisure indoor spaces.
Gov. Laura Kelly made the announcement Tuesday about a modified phase two.
Kelly’s modified phase will increase the gatherings limit to 15 people, up from 10, and allow the playing of organized sports. The phase also will allow facilities such as arcades, movie theaters, museums, bowling allies and community centers to open.
Bars, nightclubs and swimming pools will remain closed during this phase, which will last at least through June 7.
While those changes also apply locally, public information officer Vivienne Uccello said officials still wouldn’t lift the local health order requiring restaurants to close at 10 p.m.
“The (emergency operations center) is not planning to issue a new order in response to the governor’s plan,” Uccello said in a Wednesday morning email to The Mercury.
Riley County hasn’t seen a confirmed case of the coronavirus in five days.
The county remained at 60 cases as of Wednesday morning, Uccello said. Of the 60, six are active, 53 are recovered and one person has died.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 8,539 cases, 178 deaths and 760 hospitalizations statewide Wednesday. There have been 62,664 negative tests statewide.
That is up 199 cases, five deaths and 20 hospitalizations from Monday.
KDHE reported Pottawatomie County has 24 cases while Geary County has 16 cases Wednesday.
KDHE is only releasing data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.