The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday overturned a Riley County man’s convictions for aggravated criminal sodomy following its determination that his counsel violated his Sixth Amendment rights.
Ziad Khalil-Alsalaami, 38, had been convicted in 2011 of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, stemming from an incident with a 13-year-old girl at a house party in 2010.
Khalil-Alsalaami argued his convictions should be reversed because his trial lawyer was ineffective when the lawyer said Khalil-Alsalaami made a voluntary confession to police, though more factors weighed in favor of suppressing the confession from the jury.
The Supreme Court affirmed Khalil-Alsalaami’s argument of ineffective assistance of counsel because it required his defense to cede one of the major pillars of the state’s case against him.
The Supreme Court also held there was a reasonable probability that if not for his lawyer’s agreeing to the confession, Khalil-Alsalaami may have been acquitted.
Though it was not one of the arguments brought before the Supreme Court, some of the judges said they also would have held there was an error in his counsel not protecting his right to have to an interpreter during judicial proceedings.
The Supreme Court reversed Khalil-Alsalaami’s convictions and sent the case back to Riley County District Court.