Longtime Kansas state legislator Sydney Carlin has filed for re-election.
Rep. Carlin, a Manhattan Democrat, is currently serving in her ninth term and has represented Kansas House District 66, which includes most of eastern Manhattan, since she was elected in 2000.
With her years of experience, Carlin said she felt it was necessary to continue serving the public, especially during an uncertain period caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s so much going on right now,” Carlin said. “I understand the system and I know where to go for help when people need it. I think right now the fact that I can get there quicker is going to be very helpful.”
She is a ranking member on the Agriculture and Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget committees. She also serves on the Joint Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice, as well as the House Appropriations committee.
Carlin said through her work on the appropriations committee, which approves House spending, she is familiar with knowing when and where to cut and build up the state’s budget.
“I have seen the budget process many times over the years; the ups and downs, good and bad budgets,” Carlin said in a previous statement. “During the current pandemic and the major changes in the state budget that will be occurring in light of this, I am well prepared to handle the drastic changes that lie ahead.”
Carlin said legislators were working on improving access to mental health services in areas across the state, something that will be critical as the pandemic continues.
“We’ve got a lot to face before we can really start to recover,” Carlin said. “Right now (the situation is) so questionable, but there’s only one way from here and that is up. It may be a little while before we start going forward, but we always overcome … We just make the best of what we have, and I’m here to help.”
Carlin is the first to file in the District 66 race. The deadline for candidates to file is June 1. The general election will be held on Nov. 3.