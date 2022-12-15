Kansas state officials are several months behind on revealing details of the incentives for a $650 million biotech facility coming to Pottawatomie County.

Patrick Lowry, Kansas Department of Commerce marketing and communications director, said in an email to The Mercury that officials are not able to share incentive information on the multimillion-dollar Scorpion deal until all agreements are executed. Once the agreement is finalized, details on any incentive packages will be uploaded to the state’s transparency database, kansascommerce.gov/programs-services/transparency-database.