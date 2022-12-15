Kansas state officials are several months behind on revealing details of the incentives for a $650 million biotech facility coming to Pottawatomie County.
Patrick Lowry, Kansas Department of Commerce marketing and communications director, said in an email to The Mercury that officials are not able to share incentive information on the multimillion-dollar Scorpion deal until all agreements are executed. Once the agreement is finalized, details on any incentive packages will be uploaded to the state’s transparency database, kansascommerce.gov/programs-services/transparency-database.
In April, The Mercury reported that San Antonio-based biotech company Scorpion Biological Services will build a 500,000 square-foot facility in Pottawatomie County at the northeast corner of Excel Road and U.S. Highway 24 near Manhattan.
In his email, Lowry wrote that he “can’t guess” whether the state will release details of the incentives before the end of the year. The Mercury reported on April 18 that state officials would reveal more details on the incentives, such as dollar amounts, in two weeks. Lowry said the “lag time” for releasing incentive information is common as all parties continue reviewing information about the deal.
About 500 people will be employed at the facility, which will serve as a commercial manufacturing arm for clinical stage biopharmaceutical drugs and immune therapies under Scorpion’s parent company, NightHawk Biosciences. The average salary of people employed at the facility will be about $76,000.
In July, Manhattan city commissioners gave initial approval to annex 50 acres of land at the corner of U.S. 24 and Excel Road for the manufacturing plant. Earlier that month, Pott County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution allowing the annexation to happen. Midwest Concrete Materials currently owns the proposed site, which Scorpion will buy after official annexation.
Following purchase of the land, Scorpion will be on the property tax roll for the City of Manhattan, USD 383 and Pottawatomie County. This means the city will have to provide police and fire services for the plant. In April, Manhattan city manager Ron Fehr told The Mercury the city’s incentives package would include an $8 million forgivable loan from the economic development fund based on job creation, and $567 million in industrial revenue bonds with a 10-year property tax abatement.
Manhattan issues IRBs to entities for development that officials say better the entire economy. Under an IRB, the city takes ownership of the property and leases it back to the entity, which makes the annual principal and interest payments on the bonds equal to the lease payments. The city doesn’t take on any of the debt.
In April, Scorpion Biological Services president David Halvorsen said the company plans to have a portion of the facility ready to produce an anthrax vaccine by August 2024. Halvorsen said the company selected Manhattan as a new facility location because of access to Kansas State University and Manhattan Area Technical College as well as Fort Riley.
NightHawk Biosciences is a publicly traded company headquartered in North Carolina. Founded in 2008, NightHawk reported $2.11 million in revenue and $8.05 million in cash and equivalents at the end of 2021.