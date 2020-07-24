State and local officials disagree on whether a 96-year-old woman who died after testing positive for coronavirus in June should be classified as a coronavirus death.
The woman had lived at Leonardville Nursing Home, where there was a coronavirus outbreak earlier this summer. Local officials said Friday the Kansas Department of Health and Environment notified them Thursday afternoon that her death was classified as a coronavirus death, and they aren’t sure why it took so long for the state department to notify Riley County.
KDHE is classifying the case as a coronavirus death, but a nursing home administrator said that’s not the case. She said although the woman died after testing positive, she was asymptomatic and died of other causes.
“She did not display symptoms of COVID-19, although she tested positive on June 10,” Riley County Health Department officials said in a Friday press release.
The Office of Vital Statistics was able to verify COVID-19 as the cause of death, officials said.
The outbreak at the nursing home was declared resolved earlier this month by officials. Three residents and two staff members tested positive for the virus, officials said. Two residents — the 96-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man — died after testing positive.
The woman’s death marks the fourth coronavirus death in Riley County, according to government officials
Riley County added one new coronavirus since Thursday, officials said. This is the lowest the department’s new announced cases have been since June 11, when it announced no new cases.
The total of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began is 419. Of those, 113 are active and 302 are recovered.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has three positive coronavirus patients, including one on a ventilator, and one person under investigation for the virus.
KDHE reported 25,109 cases, 1,596 hospitalizations and 326 deaths statewide Friday. That is up 1,005 cases, 51 hospitalizations and 18 deaths from Wednesday.
Geary County has 173 cases while Pottawatomie County has 105 as of Friday, according to KDHE. That is up 13 cases in Geary County and three in Pottaawatomie County from Wednesday.
KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.