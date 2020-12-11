State leaders Thursday expressed support for pursuing legislation to amend the existing definition of fair market value in order to halt the “dark store theory.”
This theory is when large retail businesses use the hypothetical value of an empty store to dispute commercial property values in an effort to lower their tax bill.
Riley County hosted its 2021 legislative conference via Zoom Thursday.
State Rep. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan, Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, and Rep. Ron Highland, R-Wamego, were among those who attended the meeting virtually.
Carlin said she was willing to look into legislation.
“I don’t really want my property taxes to go up,” she said. “Anything I can do to prevent that from happening is fine because if they don’t pay what they’ve been used to paying, then county’s going to have to make a difference somewhere, and it looks like my house would be one of them.”
Hawk said he thinks if this potential bill could get enough support from rural, urban and suburban legislators, it would be more likely to get a hearing in committee.
“I think it’s more likely to get a hearing in the House than the Senate,” Hawk said. “But everything’s changing now, so that may be difficult to size up till we get back to Topeka in January.”
Outgoing Rep. Tom Phillips, R-Manhattan, introduced a bill in January during the state’s 2020 legislative session, but the session ended abruptly because of the coronavirus outbreak. Former Manhattan mayor Mike Dodson, who virtually attended the conference, is taking over for Phillips in 2021.
Riley County counselor Clancy Holeman said the goal is to amend the definition of fair market value.
“What the county’s solution to this is on the state level is to not alter the definition of fair market value, but really to clarify the existing definition of fair market value, which is used in all property tax disputes,” Holeman said. “That’s what the county appraisers statewide are charged with developing when they value commercial property. That is fair market value.”
Fair market value does not apply to agricultural land, Holeman said.
“And that’s because you do not have the same standard, as you know, for valuing agriculture property,” he said.
Riley County added that fair market value does not apply to land devoted to agriculture, Holeman said.
“While that was not needed in our view, we were willing to do it as a matter of accommodating objections from those who might be our allies in this,” he said.
Additionally, Holeman said Highland is potentially interested in introducing legislation to a committee about extending constitutional protection to existing home rule for counties. Home rule gives counties the right to determine enactments in their specific county, which is granted by statutes.
On the Senate side, Hawk said he would be interested in introducing a bill for a committee hearing.
“If it would go anywhere, I’d do it,” he said.