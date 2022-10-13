A state working group of Native American educators is recommending Kansas education agencies make the removal of American Indian mascots a larger priority.
The Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education presented a report to the Kansas State Board of Education Tuesday. In the report was a recommendation for the state board and the Kansas Board of Regents to work harder to convince local school districts to abandon Native American mascots, branding or imagery, in order to improve student learning and wellbeing. The report suggested a timeline of three to five years for these changes to occur, and that a funding stream be created to help schools with the transition of sports or band equipment that features American Indian branding.
A list of school mascots or brands in Kansas that are considered improper include Braves, Red Raiders, Warriors, Thunderbirds, Redskins, and Indians. Manhattan-Ogden School District Superintendent Marvin Wade told The Mercury the district is aware of the recommendation to abandon Indian-themed branding. He said, while the state school board cannot force local district to change a name, image or mascot, when the state board “discusses a matter, it increases attention to that topic from a large number of educators and board members across the entire state.”
“Regarding Indian-themed mascots and branding, this will most certainly be the case in Manhattan-Ogden, with our long and ongoing discussion regarding the Manhattan High School Indians,” Wade said.
Alex Red Corn, K-State professor of educational leadership and executive director of the Kansas Association for Native American Education, told state Board of Education members that he hopes Tuesday’s report from the working group will be taken seriously as “the first collaborative act of co-governance.”
“If Kansas wants to focus on the success of each and every student, we believe taking action against American Indian mascots and branding will help improve the educational experiences of all students,” Red Corn said, “and also better prepare all students to be productive and respectful future leaders of this state.”
Red Corn, a member of the working group, said there are more than 10,000 Native American students attending public schools in Kansas. He said the research into Native American-themed mascots and school imagery indicates it is “detrimental to student learning.” Different research studies conducted in 2005 and 2008 both revealed that Indigenous-themed school branding is harmful to American Indian students’ self-esteem and self-value, he said.
“This research is also shown to be true even when images and branding appear to be honorable,” Red Corn said. He added that another study in 2010 showed exposure to Native American-themed school imagery increased the likelihood of students stereotyping other ethnic groups.
“Really, this isn’t just an American Indian issue, but an all-students issue,” Red Corn said, “and how we learn about all students and all diversity.”
Red Corn said these recommendations also include schools that don’t have Indigenous-themed branding.
“When schools with American Indian-themed mascots or branding go to other communities, it’s recognized,” Red Corn said, “and it affects those communities, and it affects American Indian children in those schools.”
The council’s recommendation wouldn’t apply to tribal schools. The state board created the working group to build relationships with Native American nations in Kansas and to provide insights for improving the quality of Indigenous educational programs. Kansas is home to four Native American reservations — the Iowa, Kickapoo, Potawatomi, and Sac and Fox — all located in northeast Kansas.
Joseph Rupnick, chairman of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, told the board branding reform was needed because social media has expanded opportunities for people to bully and harass Native American students.
State school board President Jim Porter said retaining “disgraceful” mascots and branding interferes with the goal of attaining academic success for every student in Kansas. He told the working group that he is in support of the recommendations. A few board members expressed some support for a potential resolution denouncing Native American school branding. That measure is expected to appear on the board’s November meeting agenda.
Some Kansas school districts have voluntarily dropped American Indian imagery. Atchison ditched the labels Redmen and Braves, while Wichita North High School began the process of shedding the Redskins moniker. Shawnee Mission North also dropped the Indian mascot.
On Aug. 3, Wade said the district will refrain from using symbols and language referring to Indians on Manhattan High School uniforms, in the event that the name is replaced in the future. He cited reasons of “fiscal responsibility and flexibility” for avoiding having uniforms emblazoned with the Indian image or word.
At that meeting, USD 383 board president Curt Herrman said he thought the Indian symbol for MHS should remain, but that “an election can change the majority of the board.”
In November 2021, board vice president Kristin Brighton asked the board to reconsider eliminating the Indian name and imagery, but in an unofficial vote incoming board members expressed a desire to keep the current MHS branding. In 2017 the board opted to keep the Indian name and image with a few caveats, including instituting a wolf as a physical mascot and providing more education on Native American history and culture.
Some people say the high school chose the “Indian” brand to honor Frank Prentup, who was of Native American descent. Prentup taught and coached at MHS from 1938 to 1941 and had the nickname “Chief.” The high school adopted the Indian mascot in 1940. In 2018, the district had a dedication ceremony renaming the high school commons area after Prentup as part of a compromise to keep the Indians name and image.