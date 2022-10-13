A state working group of Native American educators is recommending Kansas education agencies make the removal of American Indian mascots a larger priority.

The Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education presented a report to the Kansas State Board of Education Tuesday. In the report was a recommendation for the state board and the Kansas Board of Regents to work harder to convince local school districts to abandon Native American mascots, branding or imagery, in order to improve student learning and wellbeing. The report suggested a timeline of three to five years for these changes to occur, and that a funding stream be created to help schools with the transition of sports or band equipment that features American Indian branding.