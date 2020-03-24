The Manhattan area remained at 1 confirmed coronavirus case on Wednesday, as the state number jumped to 98.
The majority of the cases were in the Kansas City metro area, which as of Tuesday night is under stay-at-home orders. The biggest number is in Johnson County, at 36. The state has had two deaths; that number has not changed this week.
For the first time the Kansas Department of Health and Environment showed demographics and the number of negative cases. Fifty-seven of the positive cases were men; 41 were women. The median age of those tested positive was 52, with a range from 7 to 90.
State data showed 2,086 tests were negative. The negative case numbers were not broken down by county, and local officials have not given out that information, either.
See the KDHE daily report here.