The Kansas State High School Activities Association is planning to move forward with its scheduled girls’ and boys’ basketball state tournaments.
KSHSAA currently has boys and girls tournaments running in six different locations across the state. The tournaments began Wednesday and continue through Saturday. As of now, fans are allowed to attend.
Bramlage Coliseum is host to the state’s 2A basketball tournaments, which brings thousands of people to Manhattan.
“Currently all tournament sites are proceeding as scheduled with fans,” KSHSAA officials said in an online statement. “We encourage everyone attending a state basketball tournament to continue to take the proper precautions in preventing illness transmission.”
The organization says it will continue to monitor for new information from public health organizations and make changes if needed.
Updates will be provided through www.kshsaa.org or through KSHSAA’s twitter, @KSHSAA.