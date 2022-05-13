The state Office of Vital Statistics has reported four additional COVID-related death in Riley County from December through April, bringing the total to 85.
The Riley County Health Department on Friday provided information on the deaths:
A 55-year-old unvaccinated woman tested positive on Nov. 18, 2021, and died on Dec. 17, 2021.
A 55-year-old unvaccinated man tested positive on Jan. 1 and died on Jan. 2.
A 72-year-old vaccinated woman who did not get a booster dose tested positive on Jan. 18 and died on Feb. 23.
A 78-year-old vaccinated man who did not get a booster dose tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on April 26.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), Riley County had 49.8 cases per 100,000 people from May 2 to 8, dropping Riley County to the “moderate incident” category, 10-49 per 100,000.
KDHE recorded 37 cases for Riley County between May 2 and 8. There have been a total of 13,711 COVID-19 cases in the county.
Ascension Via Christi on Friday was caring for one COVID-positive patient.
In-person testing is still available at most doctors’ offices, urgent care sites, and some pharmacies.
At-home test kits are available for free at the following locations during their regular hours of operation with a limit of two per person:
Riley County Health Department — 2030 Tecumseh Road